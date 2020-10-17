Full body pain, chronic fatigue, anxiety, depression, headaches, stomach aches, weight gain and sleep issues. Sound familiar?
These symptoms are all too common as 5 million American adults experience fibromyalgia, 2.5 million experience chronic fatigue syndrome and 40 million experience an anxiety disorder.
In 2013, Nathan Hessing was no stranger to these symptoms, facing several of them related to an autoimmune disorder.
“When you’re having full-body pain and other issues for over 5 years, you become desperate,” he said. “I had friends with those issues, as well.”
So, he set off on a quest to find bread that worked for him and others facing similar issues. Seven years later, he and his wife, Cristin, are opening a bakery to share their life-changing recipe with the world.
Discovering a way to eat bread again
Nathan and Cristin started dating in 2017.
Cristin had just cut gluten out of her diet in an effort to curb the chronic fatigue and weight gain she was experiencing. Together, they took a sourdough class to see if that would help them reduce their symptoms while still enjoying bread.
Researchers believe sourdough bread is easier to digest than yeast-leavened bread in part because of its probiotic-like properties and prebiotic content.
“That bread almost worked for me,” Nathan said. “But the fermentation time was not long enough.”
So, the couple started creating their own sourdough recipe.
After months of internet research, classes and experiments in the kitchen, they found the two magic components that allowed them to eat bread without negative side effects: chemical-free whole wheat and double-heavy fermentation.
“This fermentation-based baking with old time wheat is how bread was made for thousands of years,” they say on their website.
Sourdough as a bread-making technique is believed to have originated in ancient Egypt about 3,500 years ago. Sourdough was the main way bread was leavened before yeast came into the picture a few hundred years ago.
Why does it work? As with all sourdough bread, the probiotics added through the fermentation process “pre-digest” the gluten in the wheat, making digestion much easier on the stomach.
Nathan and Cristin made the fermentation process even longer, compounding those benefits.
‘How could you not share this?’
“This bread has changed my life,” Nathan said. “From full-body pain to cutting out nutrients, which led to malnutrition, I’m now more healthy than I was before. How could you not share this?”
As Nathan shared his bread with friends and coworkers, the overwhelming consensus was that people loved the flavor, and the health benefits were undeniable. They found that many people who ordinarily couldn’t eat bread could eat theirs with no ill effects.
Many people who enjoyed their bread were experiencing conditions such as:
- General autoimmune disorders.
- Gluten sensitivity.
- Hashimotos disease.
- Wheat allergies.
- Crohn’s disease.
- Insulin resistance and diabetes.
- Ulcerative colitis.
- Celiac disease. However, according to the website, “We do have celiac customers who are repeat purchasers of our bread, but we never want to guarantee anything to a celiac customer as celiac’s is an autoimmune disorder that is extremely interwoven with gluten consumption.”
The idea to turn this into a business was budding, but it was clear that running a business from Nathan’s home — a former doll museum with a laptop-sized oven — wasn’t sustainable.
They began searching desperately for a kitchen they could rent. That’s when they found The Potluck, a commercial kitchen run by Community Action Services and Food Bank.
The Potluck allowed the couple to bake their bread at a much higher volume. They sold their loaves at farmers markets and sent them to homes via their subscription service.
“There is no way in the world we could have done this without Potluck,” Nathan said. “It has been a complete blessing.”
With an enthusiastic, nation-wide customer base behind them, they are now ready to move onto the next stage in their business.
Launching a brick-and-mortar bakery on Provo Center Street
Time Traveler’s Bakery is set to open on 42 W. Center Street in Provo during the first week of November. On top of selling their bread, Nathan and Cristin plan to stock their shelves with healthy, locally created products to help other entrepreneurs find success.
“Neither of us is the type to follow the norm of going and getting a degree or pursuing the same career for the rest of our lives,” Cristin said. “This process has been a huge blessing, for us and for others.”
“You don’t have to accept your current situation if you’re not satisfied with it,” Nathan added. “There is hope. If you look back and find new (or old) ways of making your food, it opens up a new world. It allows you to eat almost anything.”
The grand opening of Time Traveler’s bakery will be Nov. 7, from 1-9 p.m. In the meantime, Time Traveler’s bread is available at the Sunset Farmers Markets in Springville and Orem.