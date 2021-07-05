One of the questions most frequently asked of people who work in homeless services is, “What can I do to make a difference?”
Homelessness is such a multi-faceted and complicated issue that it can truly be difficult to know how to help, even for those who are in public service. It can be easy to feel overwhelmed when confronted by a systemic problem like homelessness, but there are ways to make a difference on many different levels.
Max Lucado wrote, “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.” When you think about being an advocate for those experiencing homelessness, it’s really important to remember that we’re talking about human beings and not statistics. The statistics can be overwhelming and no one person or agency can really take on changing homelessness on a broad systemic level. But what we can do is make a difference for the human beings we encounter who are dealing with homelessness. We can empower agencies with critical social missions to help individuals overcome barriers to housing. And we can educate ourselves and our communities about the unique challenges that these human beings face.
Make a difference on an individual level
One of the things that we hear most from individuals experiencing homelessness is that they feel invisible. We often hear that no one even knows their name. That kind of loneliness and isolation is difficult on a human being. We cannot forget that those without homes in our community are still a part of our community.
Here are small things that don’t cost anything that you can do to help make a difference for these individuals:
Become familiar with the help available in our community so you can point people in the right direction.
Remember that people are not defined by their experience of homelessness.
Speak to them when you cross paths.
Smile and make eye contact.
Ask his or her name.
Be kind — being homeless is a crisis situation that is extraordinarily difficult for the person experiencing it.
Speak kindly of them to others.
Don’t allow others in your circle to speak unkindly or judgmentally about them.
Speak up when people are being judged or treated unfairly.
Don’t make assumptions about an individual’s life or choices.
Make a local difference
Service providers in Utah County are painfully aware that we do not currently have enough affordable housing to help our most vulnerable get off the street. We are working on this, but this is not going to happen overnight. But there are many ways that we need support from our community, outside of just building affordable housing.
Educate yourself and your circle of influence about the multi-faceted issues of homelessness. We promise you that it’s more complicated than you think! A great place to start your research is the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a national, bipartisan organization that helps establish national best practices and training for front-line workers in the homelessness field. You can find articles, statistics, webinars, conferences and so much more at its website: https://endhomelessness.org.
Resist the urge to make discussions about homelessness an “us vs. them” issue. Homelessness is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is not a conservative or liberal issue. It is not a religious or non-religious issue. We’re all on the same team here. No one wants vulnerable human beings dying on the street in our community. Regardless of your position on varying issues, find common ground and remember that this is an issue about vulnerable human beings who could be our brothers, our aunts, our nephews, our classmates or our grandparents.
Find agencies that have mission statements that resonate with you, and donate your time, your skills and your money. As you seek to become an advocate, look for organizations that are in alignment with causes that matter to you. Here’s a pro tip for donating — call the organization and ask what they need! You may be surprised by what they need! Many organizations also put a list of their urgent needs on their website.
Make a difference on a systemic level
When it comes to making a difference on a systemic level, we must be rowing in the same direction! Now that you have learned about the complexities of homelessness in our community, and you’ve become involved with agencies that have missions that match your values, how do we move forward and make lasting systemic change?
One of the best ways to start making systemic change is by staying informed about laws, ordinances and policies on a city, county, state and federal level. Visit the websites of your local government and sign up for notifications when discussions or policy debates are happening that touch on homelessness issues. Many cities have websites that allow you to search local ordinances. If you go to the state legislative website, you can search by topic for upcoming bills in the legislative sessions, and you can easily contact the sponsor of the bill to let them know you agree or disagree with the proposed bill, and why. Start at le.utah.gov and search for bills with the keyword “homelessness.” Become familiar with those who represent you in city, county, or state leadership positions. Reach out to them by email or phone. Be direct but civil when advocating for or against policies that you feel strongly about.
Use your voice to help change minds. Your voice is the most powerful tool to help influence those in your circle. Speak about the knowledge you have about homelessness in our community to those in your life. Gently correct false assumptions and attitudes about individuals experiencing homelessness. Working together in kindness and civility, we can have open and honest conversations in our community about homelessness, and together we can shift attitudes and create solutions for those struggling.
While no one person can solve the complex problems of homelessness, we can all take the time to do something within our sphere of influence and together make a lasting difference.