In an average year, over half a million individuals experience homelessness on any given night in the United States.
In Utah County, we know that we have at least 200 chronically homeless individuals on our streets on any given night (homeless for more than a year), and many more who have been homeless for a shorter length of time.
As COVID-19 has spread across our state, there have been citywide, countywide, and statewide efforts to try and protect this vulnerable population from getting ill. In Utah County, front-line service agencies have partnered together to identify individuals experiencing homelessness who are at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19. These efforts have included street outreach, discussions regarding the specific needs of individuals in our community whom we know by name, a concerted effort to shelter elderly or immunocompromised individuals in hotels and motels, a push for increased access to testing, and a herculean effort to deliver protective equipment to all of those experiencing homelessness as well as direct service providers.
These protective equipment deliveries have included thousands of disposable masks, hundreds of boxes of gloves, over a thousand cloth masks, N95 masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
Why are we so worried about the homeless?
Did you know that the average life expectancy for a homeless individual in the United States is 50 years old? This is more than 20 fewer years than the average person who does not experience homelessness. There are several reasons that contribute to this, but one of the primary causes is the increased susceptibility to infectious chronic illness due to lack of hygienic living conditions.
From the beginning spread of COVID-19, homeless advocates have been concerned about keeping the virus out of our homeless populations. The challenges of routine hand-washing and sanitization become even more difficult when you do not have a place to live. As businesses were forced to close due to COVID-19, the few places that were open for showers, bathrooms and hand-washing became more scarce as public access was limited.
Homeless individuals who needed emergency shelter had an additional challenge of not being able to stay socially distanced. In many states, there have been explosions of COVID-19 in these tightly packed emergency shelters, even forcing some to close. Individuals who are positive for COVID-19 must be isolated: a near impossible task for anyone living in a shelter. Additionally, according to a 2011 study, 85 percent of individuals who are experiencing homelessness have a diagnosed chronic health condition, making these people even more medically fragile and even more likely to experience significant symptoms from COVID-19.
In short, the risk factors that are present in the homeless population should make all of us extremely concerned for their health and safety, especially during a pandemic. Our homeless neighbors are more likely to suffer and die from this virus than the rest of the general population.
How does COVID impact the homeless?
Beyond the challenges of quarantining when you live in an encampment or a shelter, the homeless are impacted by COVID-19 much more than the general population. Treatment for symptoms of COVID include rest and hydration, monitoring your temperature, isolation, and sanitizing anything you come in contact with.
How do you rest when you don’t have a bed?
How do you hydrate when you don’t have easy access to fresh water?
How do you balance the need for hydration against the pressing concern of where to go to the bathroom reliably? If you choose to hydrate, your need for restroom facilities increases. Where do you go and maintain your dignity?
How do you monitor your temperature when you’re sleeping outside and don’t have access to thermometers, over-the-counter fever-reducers, or other medications?
How on earth do you sanitize your sleeping area when you’re sleeping in dirt?
If you have a temperature, how do you keep it down when it’s 100 degrees outside?
As we look at the significant and real effects that COVID-19 has had on everyone, it’s critical to try and remember the perspective of those who are less fortunate. Even minor COVID-19 symptoms can be deadly for those who do not have the comforts of hearth and home. At the minimum, COVID-19 symptoms which would be minor and inconvenient for the general population can cause significant amounts of suffering for those who are especially vulnerable.
How can you help?
As a homeless advocate, I am constantly asked how people can help with homelessness in our community. Sometimes the answers are complicated, expensive or overwhelming. In this case it isn’t.
Wear your mask. Wear it faithfully. Wear it as an act of kindness to show that you will do your part in preventing suffering of people who are already struggling. Resist the urge to make it political. Wear it because you care about the homeless and want to do your part to keep them safe. We KNOW that you care about the homeless in our community and this is a way to show it. In Utah County, we are compassionate and empathetic to those in need. Our homeless are in need, now more than ever.
Please do your part.