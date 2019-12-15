Last year, Pleasant Grove resident David Hartle created a surprise a few days before Christmas, by placing lights in the shape of a 350-foot-tall star on the side of “G” mountain. Last weekend, the star began to shine again, but this time it is 150 feet taller.
In December 2018, Hartle placed 40 solar-powered lights in the shape of the Star of Bethlehem because he wanted to bring smiles to people’s faces. This year, he placed the lights in the same design, but used about 20 more.
It took several hours for Hartle, his son, Camdyn and some friends to place the lights to make the shape that he had planned out on a grid. Hartle’s wife, Tandi, stood below for four hours to let them know how the lights needed to be adjusted.
“With the larger design, I ran into more obstacles,” Hartle said. Some of these obstacles were hills, sagebrush and holes in the ground. “We ended up moving almost every light to make it look like straight lines from below.”
Community members got in on the project this year by donating money to help Hartle purchase the additional lights. “I had already spent a lot on the lights that I had and every time we do a design, lights break,” Hartle said. “Our goal was $1,000 to pay for most of the lights. Within a couple of days, we raised $1,200 and stopped trying to raise more. Almost 75 people donated.”
Hartle’s work is not done. He goes up the mountain almost every night to fix lights that have been knocked over or broken by deer. The star will remain on the mountain until New Year’s Day.
When you’re gazing at the star, you might notice a single, changing-color light next to it. Last year, just days before Christmas, 11-year-old Michael Madsen of Pleasant Grove passed away due to an auto-pedestrian accident. Hartle placed the single light next to the star last year to honor Michael and then gave it to his family when he took the star down.
“They kept it at their home all year and then asked if they could help build the star this year,” Hartle said. “Michael’s dad and sister came up and brought that light with them and put it by the star again.”
Hartle said he gets a lot of positive comments about the star. “I think it helps bring the community together,” he said.
Hartle has created other light designs, including a giant bat on that same mountain during October. “I do all the light projects because they make people happy,” Hartle said. The star is extra special to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas.”