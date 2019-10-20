There is a meme I have seen on Facebook several times in the last couple of weeks.
The information was valuable enough that I shared it and noticed several people shared it again. It was created by the Autism Community in Action and shares some great tips when giving out candy to “trick or treaters” this year. The tips are as follows:
“The child who is grabbing more than one piece of candy, might have poor fine motor skills. The child who does not say ‘trick-or-treat’ or ‘than you’ might be non-verbal. The child who looks disappointed when they see your bowl might have an allergy. The child who isn’t wearing a costume might have sensory processing disorder or autism. The person who looks too old to be trick-or-treating, might be developmentally delayed. The final advice, which is good in all cases, ‘Please be accepting, patient and kind.’”
There are three separate Halloween celebrations coming up soon that I wanted to point out to families of people with disabilities.
Once again, the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University is hosting the “Trick or Treat Your Legislators” Halloween party. This is an important opportunity for families to meet their local lawmakers and our local lawmakers to meet individuals with disabilities in their communities. The party is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the center. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume and have some fun. Sugar-free and allergy-free treats are available.
The Utah County Family to Family Network is hosting a Halloween carnival for children with special needs and their families. The carnival will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Frontier Middle School in Eagle Mountain. The Family to Family Network is asking participants to pre-register for this event on their website to get sufficient information and document the service for funders. Please pre-register by selecting “Halloween Carnival, Eagle Mountain” at https://utahparentcenter.org/events/list/ .
Orem Police Department has also announced their annual “trunk-or-treat” event being held Saturday at Mountain View High School. Individuals with disabilities who would like to participate are invited to attend between 5 and 6 p.m. for a sensory friendly environment. Various Utah County agencies will participate.
Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. It makes me happy each year as I see the number of events increase to accommodate individuals with disabilities. Thank you to the various organizations that keep them in mind.
