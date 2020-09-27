Beth Alligood originally came to Utah Valley University because it was close and convenient, and she didn’t have to get on a freeway to get there. She quickly came to appreciate much more about the university.
“UVU is an open campus and is very welcoming and inviting to everybody,” she said. “I appreciate that.”
She is 40 years old and a divorced mother of five child, with her oldest attending their senior year at a local high school. She was concerned that she wouldn’t fit in with the other students, but that has not been the case.
“In the classes I took, there were at least five other people over 30,” she said. “It was a great environment. We are all at different stage in our lives. That is OK. We are all here to learn.”
In her ethics and values class, she arrived early with another, younger student.
“We just sat down and talked,” she said. “I didn’t feel like I was the mom. We were just talking and having a good time.”
Some of the recent approaches to learning may have been new to many of the students, but she has particularly enjoyed online learning.
“My schedule is somewhat flexible, but not as much as I would like, in order to take classes on campus,” she said.
Alligood has a job in a financial office and is actually taking a semester off from her studies. She estimates it will take her eight years to get her degree, but she is committed to it.
“The classes will help me gain better skills to do this job better,” she said. “And navigating through classes for a degree will actually help me in the workforce.”
She said she has always been a believer in the importance of education, but never attended college as she got married when she was 19.
It was appropriate that when she got divorced and decided to continue her education, she took the life transitions class through the Women’s Success Center at UVU.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “The Women’s Success Center is a great, great resource and I really appreciate it. I was married 20 years. It was eye opening for me taking the life transitions class and talking about relationships and other things. You don’t realize how important it is to understand what emotional manipulation and abuse are and how devastating they can be. The emotional and mental part is just as important as physical abuse.”
“It was good to meet other women in the classes who had gone through similar situations and bond with them,” she added. “I realized I was not alone. We can all get through these things. That is an amazing resource in the community.”
Alligood also is involved in her Provo community.
She has served on several city committees, including the Westside Policies Committee, Westside Master Planning Committee, Neighborhood Advisory Board, Citizens Advisory Board for the Police Department, as neighborhood chair for Lakeview North, area representative for the southwest area, and Provo Housing Authority.
She recounted how she got started.
“I saw an advertisement for a neighborhood meeting in Provo and went to the meeting,” she said. “I asked what the neighborhood chair did and got elected. I jumped right into it. I realized how much I absolutely loved politics.”
She loved learning how the city integrates together and what development entails, she said.
“It was fascinating to learn all of that and learning how the regular citizen can have a voice and be heard,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that 80% of the people don’t care.”
Alligood said she cares about her community, her family, her work and her studies, but is realistic about trying to do too much at once.
“Mentally and emotionally, going to school while finalizing a divorce, I couldn’t handle both of them at the same time,” she said. “I am taking a pause in my education, and that’s OK. I will come back and dedicate myself to school in January.”
Women like Alligood are encouraged to take advantage of the Women’s Success Center. The center offers women the support and resources they need to complete their degree and gain the confidence, opportunity and knowledge that come with a diploma.
UVU is dedicated to providing higher education opportunities to all who seek them, especially to women. For more information, visit uvu.edu/wsc.