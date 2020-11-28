Utah Valley University student Natasha Byrd likes challenges.
When she reaches one, she sets new ones and begins working toward those.
“I have lots of goals,” she said. “I want to continue finding goals, like attending graduate school. I want to continue growing toward my own potential.”
Byrd is a senior, studying emergency services administration with an emphasis on management and disaster assistance. She also plans to complete an additional emphasis on leadership and anticipates graduating in fall of 2021.
She already has plans to continue her higher education after that, pursuing a master’s degree in health administration.
“That is where my strength lies,” she said. “I feel like I can help more people. I don’t know what the opportunities will be, but I want them to help me grow into who I need to become.”
Byrd has been challenging herself and growing for a long time. When she was young, she had a speech impediment that many thought she would not overcome.
With time and work, she has.
“My mom told me to do the best I could with what I had,” she said. “Even when things get hard, we can do anything as long as we believe in ourselves, have a support system, and believe in a higher power. It is good to be an example to your kids. They will know they can do great things and hard things, too.”
With her achievements, it may be hard to believe that education has been hard for her.
“I have always been taught to get my education, but I have struggled through school,” Byrd said. “I attended two semesters in 2009 and 2011, but I did not feel like going to school. I ended up meeting my husband, and he has encouraged me.”
She worked while he went to school, and he helped her go through Mountainland Applied Technology College.
“After he graduated with a master’s degree, I decided to go back to school,” she said. “I got pregnant within two months of my first semester back.”
“Then, I was diagnosed with preeclampsia,” she added. “I took 18 credit hours each semester and was working full time. Then, I was taking care of a newborn. He is now 1 year old.”
In addition, she helped her husband write a book. She credits her “amazing support system” with enabling her to complete her goals.
Byrd has also reached milestones along the way. She started with a 1.9 cumulative grade point average and has raised it to 3.7.
“In spring 2020, I got invited into the National Society of Leadership and Success,” she said. “I have been accepted into UVU’s honors program and am working on the Global Intercultural Distinction honor.”
She has worked 5 years as a pharmacy technician and is working on an advanced certification in that field. She has also set a goal to donate 200 baby hats to a local hospital. She is organizing volunteer help and hopes to reach that goal by Dec. 1.
Byrd offered advice to others who may be facing challenges with their education.
“You should analyze your situation and figure out what is best for you,” she said. “It is worth getting your education done. Take advantage of the resources UVU has. Take advantage of programs and resources. Education is so important. Don’t be afraid of a Catch-22. Everything will work out. It is tough but it is worth it. There are resources and people out there to help mentor your success. You create your own success with what works for you and your schedule. Be sure to communicate with your teachers.”
“If you are struggling, don’t give up,” she added. “Own your own self-worth and who you are. You are important. You are doing the best you can. Set your mind to it, go for it, and run.”