It’s exciting, dramatic television to see detectives and forensic scientists solve crimes and convict criminals. Less visual, but just as important to the individual, is the assistance given to the victim of a crime to get back to as normal a life as possible.
Utah Valley University student Madelin Pepper is pursuing the study of victimology to become a victim’s advocate and provide that aid.
“I have always really like studying true crime,” she said. “When I read or heard about cold cases, I was frustrated that the cases hadn’t been solved yet. I wanted to become a forensic scientist or detective. This past summer semester, I took victimology and realized I was more interested in that. I decided to be a victim’s advocate.”
From California she is a first-generation college student. In fact, she is the first in her family to leave California.
Her mother came to California from Mexico when she was 8 years old and has been there ever since. She started a family when she was young and neither of Pepper’s parents had the opportunity to complete high school at the time, but they have since.
“It was very confusing trying to figure out the college process on my own,” Pepper said. “My parents didn’t know how to prepare me for it.”
She persevered and said it was worth it.
“I learned so much more doing it on my own,” she said.
When it came time to pursue her higher education, she was not completely on her own. A good friend had enrolled at UVU, and Pepper decided to join her, in part because she wanted a change of scenery.
She said her parents thought it was bizarre she wanted to leave California, but she has been in Utah five years and enjoys it. Now married, she and her husband are considering moving back to California after graduation.
“All of my family had gotten COVID,” she said. “It was stressful being away from them.”
Another time she had stress was when she first came to UVU.
“I was told that financial aid would cover all my expenses,” she said. “My mom was working a minimum-wage job so that would help. When I met with the people at the office, I found out the assistance was loans and I would need to pay back $2,000 out of pocket. I got a job the day after that and tried to get as much money as I could.
“I didn’t know how to balance work and school and studying. But I was able to pay off the money that I owed. I took a year off school after that and worked up to three jobs at once and got as much money as I could in order to go back to school. Then I worked two jobs at once.
“It has been really hard and was really trying on my mental health. Later I was able to get Pell Grants. When my husband got a raise at his work, we were no longer eligible. We decided we would take turns. I would go to school now, and he would pursue his education later, and I would support us.”
Even more help became available. She heard about scholarships offered through the Women’s Success Center, applied for one, and received it.
“It is such a big help,” she said. “I am so grateful for the scholarship. I was afraid I would have to take another year or two off from school.”
That would have been hard, not only for timing, but for the things she would miss.
“I have always really loved the Multicultural Center, the students and other people there,” she said. “I love UVU’s classes. I can almost always get one-on-one help with professors or teaching assistants.
“I also work on campus, at the First-Year Advising Center. I know the resources well and can help the other students. UVU is almost like a second home. I feel so comfortable here.”
She tells others that college can be terrifying and it is easier to give up, but it is more rewarding to keep going.
“Your degree can change your life,” she said.
Women like Pepper are encouraged to take advantage of the Women’s Success Center. The center offers women the support and resources they need to complete their degree and gain the confidence, opportunity and knowledge that come with a diploma.
UVU is dedicated to providing higher education opportunities to all who seek them, especially to women. For more information, visit uvu.edu/wsc.