Itzayana Valentinez loves to see people smile, so much so that she is studying psychology at Utah Valley University. She plans to get a master’s degree in social work to help people and to bring about their smiles.
In the meantime, the 20 year old is working hard, creating smiles for herself and her family, including her husband and 2-year-old son.
“One of the biggest challenges is being a mom really young,” she said. “Most of the day, I am home alone with my son. I manage homework time, learning time, time playing with him. Sometimes, I feel like I made a mistake. But I am learning to manage my time correctly. My son needed attention. He is going to grow up. I now wake up at 5 or 6 a.m. He doesn’t wake up until 10. I do my work between those times, then I can observe his needs.”
She and her husband moved to Utah from California almost 3 years ago. They had heard about UVU, and she transferred her credits from a California community college to UVU and has been pleased.
“I really enjoy the diversity,” the native of Mexico said. “It makes me feel welcome. When I walk into the Hall of Flags, I feel accepted. When I go for help at the Multicultural Center or the Women’s Success Center, they really help me. I ask a lot of questions. They always answer quickly. I really like the people, professors and counselors. With my 2-year-old son, I can email the professors and find a way to work around my homework and my assignments.”
Despite the hardships, she has challenged herself to work hard to reach her goals.
“I am trying to take as many classes as I can to finish early,” she said. “My son is a handful, and it is a sacrifice.”
Despite that sacrifice, she would advise other women to do what they need to pursue their education.
“No matter what the circumstance or challenge you are facing in your life, take as many credits as you can do,” she said. “Take the challenge. Whatever it is for me to finish school on time, I will take that risk. You won’t know until you try. If it is important to you, you will succeed.”
Valentinez credits her cousin in California with being a role model for her. Approximately 10 years Valentinez’s senior, her cousin pursued her education and became a lawyer.
“I look up to her,” she said. “I always try to communicate with her. If she can do it, I can do it as well. It makes the family proud.”
A first-generation student, Valentinez also learned from her parents about the value of an education. She saw how hard they had to work and realized an education would have made life better for them. She said she also tries to pass along that love of learning and its importance to her son.
She has received help from UVU, including a scholarship from the Women’s Success Center and motivation from speakers the center offered. She also appreciated monthly interviews she had with her adviser, who understood her needs and kept her informed about events.
The staff at the Multicultural Center helped her obtain additional financial aid and other help. Valentinez has joined a dance group at the center, but because of COVID-19, they have not been able to rehearse.
She also volunteers at the Center for Women and Children in Crisis and the Children’s Justice Center, where she interacts with children who have been physically or sexually assaulted.
“I really enjoy helping the community, giving my time, help and knowledge,” she said. “I can help people feel comfortable by listening to them. I just really like to see people smile. I meet them in person at the hospital where it can be very scary for them. Being there as a support, it warms my heart.”
Recently she helped a 17-week-old baby and the child’s mom.
“Just seeing the baby’s age and the mother suffering really hit me,” she said. “I couldn’t function for an hour or two. It was a really touching story.”
And one that will probably end with smiles because of the help available.
