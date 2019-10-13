Fall is my favorite time of year! I love the crisp weather, leaves, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, scarves, and Halloween. Kids masquerade as ghosts and skeletons might be more cute than scary, but there is one thing genuinely spooky about fall — it’s when flu season begins.
Flu is a common respiratory illness. Between 5% and 20% of the U.S. population will get the flu each year. Last year, there were more than 40 million flu cases in the U.S. Flu symptoms include fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, sore throat, cough, headache and achiness. The virus spreads when an infected person sneezes or coughs. It can also be transmitted by touching an infected surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Many people confuse influenza with colds and other respiratory illnesses. It is important to remember that the flu is not a cold. Flu has a sudden onset and more severe symptoms. It can take weeks to fully recover. During last year’s flu season in the United States there were more than 531,000 hospitalizations and up to 61,200 deaths related to flu. Young children, older adults and those with certain chronic conditions have greater risk of serious complications.
Australia’s flu season happens just before the United States because Australia’s winter is during the United States’ summer. Some experts view Australia’s flu season to be predictive of how bad the next flu season will be in the U.S. Unfortunately, Australia’s 2019 flu season was its worst season on record. Australia had over four times as many flu cases in 2019 — more than 270,000 than in 2018 — about 60,000.
Annual flu vaccines are recommended for everyone over 6 months old unless they have allergies or conditions that would prevent them from receiving the vaccine. Some people shy away from getting flu vaccines due to a common myth that they give you the flu. The flu shot can’t give you the flu because the shot is made from inactivated viruses that cannot infect you.
If you or someone you know became ill shortly after receiving a flu vaccine, there are several possible explanations. First, there are many strains of influenza. Each year’s vaccine includes three to four strains health experts predict to be most common in the upcoming year. You can still become infected with a strain that is not in the vaccine.
Second, it takes several days for symptoms to show up after being infected with the flu virus, and it takes about two weeks for immunity to build up after getting the flu shot. If you become ill shortly after receiving a flu shot, chances are that you were going to get sick anyway. Rarely, people may experience symptoms like low-grade fever or body aches after receiving a vaccine. This is caused by your immune response, not the flu illness. These symptoms are generally milder and more short-lived than actually getting the flu.
The effectiveness of the flu vaccine varies year to year. Is the flu vaccine worth getting? I argue yes! Those who were vaccinated last year had a 47% reduced risk of illness from flu compared to those who were not. Children 6 months to 17 years old had a 61% reduced risk of illness. Even if you get the flu after being vaccinated, you will likely have milder symptoms. Two new studies found that the flu vaccine reduces risk of severe flu outcomes by more than one-third in adults and cuts children’s risk of flu-related hospitalization in half.
The flu vaccine is affordable; you can get it at many convenient locations and the fleeting discomfort from the shot is way better than having to deal with being sick for several weeks.
I get my vaccine as soon as I can since flu rates generally start increasing in October. Flu activity usually peaks around February and lasts as late as May. Getting your flu vaccine now can help protect you from getting the flu over the course of the next seven months.
Plus, you can do your part in preventing the spread of the illness. Lastly, you can help protect those who are unable to get vaccinated like babies under 6 months old, people with egg allergies and people with specific diseases who can’t get vaccinated. It’s best to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but I would definitely recommend getting your shot before Thanksgiving. Increased travel during the holidays does us no favors in terms of spreading illness.
There are many small simple ways we can prevent the spread of the flu in addition to being vaccinated. Remember to wash and/or sanitize your hands frequently during flu season. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Try not to unnecessarily touch your face — especially your eyes, nose, and mouth — with unwashed hands. Wear a mask if you think you are sick or might be getting sick. And if you have a fever, please stay home for the sake of the rest of us!