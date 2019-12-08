It’s that time of year again. The five weeks of the year that contain three major holidays. For some, it’s filled with excitement, wonder, joy and happiness. For others, it’s a time of year where the stress is exacerbated, the fractures in family relationships are magnified, friendships or the lack thereof are brought to the forefront and the holidays themselves cause a sense of overwhelming angst.
The question that comes to mind is, what can be done about it? How does one protect themselves from getting “too far down the rabbit hole”? There are quite a few unhealthy ways to cope with these stressors: excessive drinking, overconsumption of sugary foods, illicit drug use, self-isolation, overspending, etc. But these ways are not helpful and, in the end, can cause major problems.
Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) distress tolerance skills can help one mitigate the negative emotions which can be overwhelming and unbearable this time of year. If one happens to have very low tolerance for stress, even mildly stressful events can put them over the edge. Traditional therapy, for some, focuses on avoiding stressful situations, where DBT can help one accept and tolerate distressful times. There are three skills to DBT. Each of the skills is an acronym that will be explained out.
Skill one: TIPP. This stands for temperature, intense exercise, paced breathing and paired muscle relaxation.
- Temperature: Splash your face with cold water or turn on the AC. This can help you cool down physically and emotionally.
- Intense exercise: If you are extremely upset or anxious, do intense exercise to match your intense mood. It’s hard to stay anxious or upset when you are exhausted.
- Paced breathing: Control your breathing until you feel calmer.
- Paired muscle relaxation: Tighten your muscles, then relax them. Flex then relax your arms, then your legs, then your face and trunk. This is very helpful for relaxation.
Skill two: ACCEPTS. This stands for activities, contributing, comparisons, emotions, push away, thoughts, and sensation.
- Activities: Engage in any activity. Something you like to do can help you calm down but you should engage yourself completely in it.
- Contributing: Do something kind for another person. There is a lot of research that shows that service is helpful for anxiety and depression.
- Comparisons: Be mindful to compare the current challenge to past challenges. Give yourself a new perspective.
- Emotions: If you are feeling sad, add a dose of the opposite emotion, happy. Google funny outtakes of your favorite comedy movie. If you are anxious, practice meditation to achieve calm.
- Push Away: Push away the thoughts by distracting yourself with something else to do.
- Thoughts: Distract your negative thoughts with mind games like Sudoku, a crossword puzzle, or saying the ABC’s backwards.
- Sensation: Use your five sense to self-soothe. Light a candle, look at your favorite picture, listen to your favorite song, eat your favorite food, or hold your favorite blanket.
Skill three: IMPROVE. This stands for imagery, meaning, prayer, relaxation, one thing in the moment, vacation, and encouragement.
- Imagery: Imagine the situation being over and feeling better.
- Meaning: Try to find the meaning in painful situations. They are hard, but what did you learn?
- Prayer: Say a prayer.
- Relaxation: Do something that is relaxing to you. It may be obvious relaxation, or it could be going on a run. Whatever works for you.
- One thing in the Moment: Stay in the moment. Don’t add old issues to the situation to make things worse — stay in the moment.
- Vacation: Take a vacation in your mind if you can’t take one physically. Imagine yourself in your favorite place doing your favorite thing.
- Encouragement: Give yourself encouragement that you will get through this.
Hopefully, one of these skills can help you get through the holidays if you are feeling anxious or overly stressed. Best of luck out there!