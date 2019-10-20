We’ve all been there. Maybe you heard about a new scientific advance that seems too good to be true, or you want to support a loved one with a serious health problem, or a friend suggests you try a medical remedy.
But you’re not so sure. Where do you go to learn more? How do you know if what you find is trustworthy? There are treatments that people claim worked for them, but did it really, or was it the placebo effect?
There are a variety of good places to look for scientific information online — CDC.gov, for example — but we all know that if you aren’t careful, what you find online can have a lot of bias or even just be made up entirely. Talking with qualified medical professionals is a great way to learn about treatments. Your doctor should keep up on the research in their field.
If they don’t know or if you just want to dive in and see for yourself what is known about a topic or treatment, the best place to turn is original articles published by scientists. If you don’t have a scientific background, this can seem daunting. But scientific articles are more accessible than you may think.
Take a moment right now and visit http://sciencemag.org. The journal “Science” publishes a lot of the latest and most exciting research. Scan the page. I bet you will find something that fascinates you. Click on an article. This journal is really good at writing summaries of studies for a lay audience. Still interested? Want to know more? Click on one of the hyperlinks in the text. It will likely take you to one of the scientific articles the lay summary is based on.
But let’s back up a second. What is a “scientific” article, anyway?
After a scientist finishes an experiment, they write an article and submit it for publication at a scientific magazine, called a peer-reviewed journal. A peer-reviewed journal publishes articles only after experts in the field check it for issues with clarity, appropriate experimental procedures, or any obvious errors. The reviewers do the service for free, so there’s no financial incentive to manipulate the process.
Does that mean it’s a perfect system? Nope. Of course not. Things can slip through the cracks, errors might not be caught, and someone who is trying to be fraudulent might fool reviewers.
But thankfully, fraudulent scientific articles are very rare, and pretty easy to detect when other scientists try to rerun the experiment and get different results. Scientists are human and make mistakes, so it’s good to look at a number of articles to see what the consensus around a topic is before deciding what to think. A lot of times articles contradict each other. That’s OK. It may just mean that we need to do more research to figure out what is going on.
What’s in a scientific article? There are a few different types of articles, but an original research article is the most common. At the beginning of most research articles is an abstract summarizing what’s in the paper. This is a good thing to read before deciding if the paper is of interest to you or not.
Then, there’s an introductory section, a description of the methods used and the results. The results section usually has tables and graphs to help understand what happened in the experiment.
The last section is either called the discussion or conclusion. In this section, the authors take the results of the experiment and explain how it fits in the larger context of other research on the same topic.
What about all that scientific vocabulary? When you first start reading scientific articles you will find a lot of vocabulary you may not be familiar with. It doesn’t mean you can’t understand the concept, it just means there is a learning curve. When you come across words or phrases you don’t know, look them up. Ask people who know. If you still don’t understand it, move on and focus on what you do understand. The more you read, the easier it gets. Also, some scientists are much better writers than others. If you come across something you just can’t make heads or tails of, it may just be poorly written. If there is a very technical description of the methods, just skip it. If the authors do a good job, you will be able to get the information you need from the other sections.
Sciencemag.org site is pretty cool, but they won’t have articles on everything you’re interested in. How do you find other scientific journals?
If you are ready to explore more, a great place to start is Google Scholar. You can search scientific articles on virtually any topic. Below the short description of the article on the webpage will be a list of the number of times the article was cited. The higher the number, the more other scientists are talking about it in their articles. It’s an indication the paper is probably important, interesting or even controversial. New articles will have low numbers just because they are new, so if you are interested in a paper, don’t be dissuaded by a low citation number.
If you click on the article title on Google Scholar, it will either take you to the paper right away if it’s free or to a website where you can buy the paper. Don’t pay for it! Visit a library. They have agreements with scientific journals to give free access to articles. University libraries tend to have agreements with the most journals. Another way is through inter-library loan systems. You can have your local library request the article if they don’t already have access to it. The extra benefit of visiting the library is a librarian can help you look for articles if you get stuck.
So go ahead, read scientific source material! With a little practice, you will get better at reading tables and graphs, understanding the vocabulary and being able to judge the quality of an article. Knowing the scientific literature a bit can help you advocate with your doctor, teach others, and decide whether to adopt that latest health fad.