It’s that time of the year again. You hear it at doctor’s offices, schools and there are signs up at the neighborhood pharmacy: Get your flu shot!
A lot of people don’t actively pursue getting their flu shot. Doctors and nurses typically have to because of their work, but for most of us it is option. So why should we get it? Can the flu shot make you sick? Are there other risks? Let’s talk about each question.
Why should I get the flu shot?
Influenza is a respiratory disease that circles the globe every year. Common signs are coughing, aches and fever. There are a lot of other respiratory infections that have similar symptoms, so it can be hard sometimes to tell if you truly have influenza, a bad case of rhinovirus, or something else. Influenza can be especially dangerous because it can lead to pneumonia, a condition where lungs fill with fluid.
In the 2018 season, about 80,000 people in the US died from influenza. Most who die from influenza are over 65 years old or under 5 years old. These two groups are the most susceptible to severe outcomes. But people who are pregnant, immunocompromised or have a preexisting condition like asthma or emphysema are also at high risk.
Even if you think you’re unlikely to have a severe outcome and need medical attention for the flu, that doesn’t mean your neighbor, grandparent or sister will respond the same way. Part of vaccination is helping to keep others safe.
We focus a lot on how many people get sick from influenza vaccines, and the truth is that the influenza vaccine is never perfect. The virus can mutate after we make it, or a strain that we didn’t think was going to be a big deal could suddenly take off. On average, getting the flu shot will cut your risk of getting the flu in a little more than half. But as nice as that is, it may not be the most important outcome. Getting the flu shot dramatically increases your chance of developing pneumonia even if you get sick with typical flu symptoms. So if you still end up spending a couple of days home sick, at least those days weren’t in the hospital.
Can the flu shot make me sick?
A lot of people will tell you that they got sick from the flu shot. This is for a few different reasons, which we’ll talk about, but first of all, let’s make it clear that you cannot get the flu from the shot directly. To make the flu shot, the virus is grown up in a lab either in cells in petri dishes or in chicken eggs. The virus then goes through a process where it is completely killed. What you are getting in the flu shot is not whole virus, it’s the virus diced and sliced. It’s teaching your immune system how to respond to markers on the surface of the virus, which it can do with the sliced and diced version. It can’t infect cells.
OK, but then why do people think they got sick from the shot? First, you get the flu shot when influenza is already circulating in the environment and it takes a few days for the shot to work. So you may just be unlucky and been exposed a day or two before you got the shot and started showing symptoms the next day. It’s just bad luck.
Another reason is that the shot is promoting an immune response. An immune response takes energy, so you might feel a little tired, achy and even have a slight fever as if you have the flu. Most symptoms we normally think of from infections aren’t from the virus or bacteria itself. It’s from our immune system trying to fight it. So if you feel a little tired the day after your shot, that just means it’s working. It doesn’t mean you have the flu.
Another reason people think they got sick from the shot is they got another virus. Did you know that adults rarely throw up from influenza? Kids sometimes do, but if you’re an adult and you’re throwing up or have diarrhea — or both, in which case I’m so sorry you’re having such a bad day — then it means that you have a stomach virus. The term “stomach flu” is a misnomer. It’s actually rotavirus, norovirus or something like that causing your symptoms.
OK, but are there any other risks?
The main risk would be an allergic reaction. As we said, the shot can be made using chicken eggs, so people who are allergic to eggs need to makes sure they’re getting an egg-free shot. An allergic reaction would be characterized by difficulty breathing, swelling and other common allergic symptoms. If that occurs, get help right away. Other than that, maybe some soreness or redness at the injection site. Even fever as a side effect only occurs in 1-2% of people. Side effects are rare and do not last nearly as long as symptoms of the actual disease.
So that’s the story on the flu shot. It’s worth getting! There are new strains in this year’s shot that weren’t covered last year. If you have any questions or concerns, talk with your doctor. They can give more insight as to the benefits for you and your family.