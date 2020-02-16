In conversation with an old friend over the weekend, we talked about how our lives have changed over the years and my friend said that he decided this year to make his New Year’s resolution to focus on his relationship with people — specifically in being more kind. This resonated with me and I know it’s something as a society we need more of.
Kindness is such an essential part of humanity. Kindness is defined as “the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate.” These are essential human qualities that can help the entire world be a better place to live.
Imagine if people’s first response to every situation was to be kind; to, in fact, choose to be kind. To act on our kind thoughts would be life-altering. Ralph Waldo Emerson noted that “You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” There is more truth to this than can be expressed.
To be friendly means to be “kind and pleasant.” Being pleasant is defined as “giving a sense of happy satisfaction or enjoyment.” We all know people who have a pleasant demeanor. We like to be around them, because they resonate with us. What would you have to change in yourself to be considered pleasant? Research done on becoming more pleasant concluded with a few ideas on how to become more so.
- Choose to hold on to more positive emotions.
- Do more acts of kindness (more on this later).
- Take note of the little things that you enjoy.
- Hold your tongue. You don’t have to say everything that comes to mind.
- Allow yourself to smile more. Elbert Hubbard said, “Be pleasant until 10 o’clock in the morning and the rest of the day will take care of itself.”
To be generous is defined as showing a readiness to give more of something, as in money or time, than is strictly necessary or expected. There is a significant amount of research that notes that doing kind acts for others (AKA: being generous) increases one’s life satisfaction.
As a bigger perk, the more kind acts you do, the more life satisfaction you have. Mahatma Gandhi said “Gentleness, self-sacrifice, and generosity are the exclusive possession of no one race or religion.” It is one thing that all people can do. Giving time costs nothing and is one of the biggest gifts out there.
To be considerate means to be “careful not to cause inconvenience or hurt to others.” Ugh. This one is a hard one for many people. How well are we doing at intentionally not hurting people? At holding our tongue? At building up instead of breaking down? At forgiving? And how are we doing at not inconveniencing others? Marian Wright Edelman notes, “Being considerate of others will take you and your children further in life than any college or professional degree.”
How to do this? One, look at situations from the other person’s perspective and history, and two, think ahead about what the other person might need. For example, scrape your spouses windows in the morning. Hold the door for people. Three, be considerate of others in public. For example, don’t FaceTime at a restaurant. Don’t unwrap loud candy at a movie. Speak in a normal tone on your phone. Things like this will help all of society to be not so “on edge” or easily annoyed by those around them.
As a society, if we could work to be more kind, I can only imagine what could change. Imagine if you were greeted with a smile by those around you. Imagine if your co-workers actually liked being at work because it was a pleasant place to be. Imagine if people could forgive and live in kindness instead of anger. Bryant McGill states “It’s astounding what power being kind, mannered, polite and considerate has in transforming your life.”
In a world where you can be anything, why not be kind?