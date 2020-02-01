Groundhog Day is observed on Feb. 2 each year in North America. The legend of the groundhog dates back hundreds of years and has some very interesting history behind it; however, most people today simply know that if the groundhog sees his shadow on this day, there will be six more weeks of winter, and if he does not see his shadow, spring is on its way.
Whether he sees his shadow or not, the groundhog sleepily makes his way back to his warm, cozy den to resume his slumber. As exhausted and worn out as we are some days, we may be able to relate to Punxsutawney Phil as he wakes from his deep slumber, does his job, then goes back to his den for a nice long nap.
Napping is a familiar practice for youngsters, but as adults, we often go without. Napping, however, may be just as important for adult health and wellbeing as it is for children. Research from the American Heart Association suggests that napping has many benefits including increased alertness, improved memory, better mood and enhanced creativity.
In one study conducted by Harvard University, the benefits of napping were explored. This study included 22 healthy women and men, ages 50-83. Approximately two weeks prior to the sleep study, participants were asked to keep sleep logs at home and wear a monitor at night to track their movements. After the two weeks, participants were brought to a sleep laboratory to spend three nights being evaluated using a variety of methods, including sleep evaluations and cognitive tests. Participants were then sent home to begin a month-long daily napping routine. Half of the participants took short 45-minute naps, and the other half took longer, two-hour naps. After the second and fourth weeks of this portion of the study, participants returned to the sleep laboratory for the same tests they underwent previously.
After analyzing and comparing the results of this study, researchers found that total sleep time had increased by an average of 65 minutes for participants given the two-hour nap routine and an average of 20 minutes for those in the 45-minute nap group. Napping increased the time spent in slow-wave and REM (rapid-eye-movement) sleep, both of which are restorative types of sleep for the body and mind. In addition, participants in both groups improved on their cognitive assessments conducted in the sleep laboratory.
Another study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, examined the effects of napping among teens. Using a variety of methods, researchers studied midday napping, nighttime sleep duration and sleep quality, and performance on multiple neurocognitive tasks.
Researchers found a positive relationship between midday-napping and neurocognitive function in teens.
So, we know that napping has benefits, but it can be tricky to find the right time, setting, and/or duration for a nap. Late naps often keep us up later than our usual bedtime, or we may wake from a nap feeling groggy or even more tired than we were before the nap. To help prevent these issues, and others you may experience, the American Heart Association recommends napping smarter. Be aware of your napping practices and try incorporating some of these suggestions to get the most from your nap:
To prevent disruption of your bedtime routine, don’t nap too late during the day. Mid-afternoon napping is best — no later than 3 or 4 p.m.
Take your snooze in a cool, quiet place that is free of interruptions and distractions.
Keep napping to a short 30-60 minutes — otherwise you may wake up in the middle of deep sleep, causing you to feel groggy after your nap. In addition, naps longer than 60 minutes may disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, according to 2018 research from the University of Delaware.
In China, a midday nap is considered to be party of a healthy lifestyle. So, as part of your healthy lifestyle, plan your nap now! Pick a time this week when you know you’ll need a boost. Decide when and where you will have your nap and put it on your calendar. Enjoy your napping practices and a better night’s sleep. When you wake, have a better day — or at least a different one. Happy Groundhog Day and sweet dreams!