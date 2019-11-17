When someone starts talking to you about natural remedies, how do you react? Do you instantly show interest? Roll your eyes? Or are you unsure what to think? Ignoring plant-based remedies might mean missing some real benefits, but using them incorrectly can be harmful. So how do you know if a natural remedy is “real?”
First of all, using the word “natural” is a polarizing way to talk about medicine. It suggests that prescription or over-the counter medications are somehow “unnatural.” But that’s not remotely true. The line between natural therapies and prescription drugs is not about being plant-based or synthetic. What differentiates them is whether they’ve been through a process of standardization, testing and approval.
Plant-derived medical treatments have been around for millennia. The natural world produces chemicals of astounding variety, many of which have ended up in the tinctures, tonics and teas given by experienced local healers through generations. Studies show that these remedies often had proven healing effects.
However, some plants that were believed to be effective had no benefit at all, or if given at the wrong dose, incorrect preparation, or to the wrong patient could be harmful. In the 1800s, purification of the chemicals in plants started to become more popular. It may not surprise you that morphine became the first commercially-available purified drug in 1826. Morphine and other opium-derived products are as “natural” as they come, but there’s no debate that they can be very harmful if used inappropriately (which they have been in both their plant and purified forms).
The next commercially available drug was aspirin. Aspirin was originally derived from plants like white willow bark and meadowsweet, which were used for their healing properties as early as 1500 BCE.
In the 1800s, chemists began extracting and synthesizing the active component, salicin. They used it to treat a variety of illnesses, but found it had some unfortunate stomach-irritating side effects. A drug company called Bayer developed a way to make a version of salicin that had less side effects, called acetylsalicylic acid. The new chemical was marketed as Aspirin in 1899. One of the most commonly used drugs in the world was plant derived, but made better for human use by tweaking the active chemical a bit.
Today, at least 11% of the drugs you may be prescribed come directly from a flowering plant. Many more (up to 50%) are like aspirin-derived from a plant but now chemically synthesized and packaged into precise dosages or adjusted slightly to reduce side effects.
There is a whole scientific field called ethnopharmacology that interviews traditional healers and screens plants for active medicinal properties. Their work has resulted in effective prescription treatments for everything from malaria to cancer.
This doesn’t mean that every effective plant-based treatment needs to be taken as a pill. Of course not! For example, much of the world uses ginger to help with stomach ailments (myself included). You can eat ginger raw, get ginger chews, drink ginger ale, or take Dramamine non-drowsy (of which ginger is the active ingredient). Mint relaxes stomach muscles, lavender aromatherapy is a proven anxiety-reducer, and elderberry can be effective against cold and flu symptoms.
Problems arise when the effectiveness and safety of a plant-based remedy is untested, a remedy is made inappropriately, or the benefits are overstated. Plant-based remedies sold in pills, as essential oils, or found in online instructions are not regulated and tested the way other drugs are. Active chemicals in plants are complex. They can be beneficial to us, neutral or outright poisonous. They can interact with medications you are already taking.
In a study published this year, chemists compared 26 milk thistle-based dietary supplements that claimed to help with liver problems. The amount of active ingredient varied by company, by batches from the same company, and did not match what the label said. Every company they tested had high levels of bacterial contamination and pesticides. What was meant to be a safe and “natural” liver treatment actually caused more liver damage for many patients.
The relationship between plant-based therapies and our current medical system runs deep. Without them many of the drugs we now take for granted would not exist. We also know that there are effective and safe plant-based remedies we can use every day.
The key is to remember to do thorough research on something before using it, talking with your doctor and/or pharmacist about side effects or drug interactions, and using reputable companies.
If you aren’t sure how to do the research, see my article from a few weeks ago on how to read scientific articles.
If something sounds too good to be true, or is said to cure multiple chronic diseases, be wary. Don’t take something because you read about it online, or even because a friend said it worked for them. It’s your body. Self-advocate, be wise and learn the facts.