Plastic products make life easier, but the rate at which plastics are being consumed is troublesome.
Plastic is harming the environment and human health. Read on for some background and simple tips to reduce your plastic use.
Plastic harms the environment
Plastic waste can last hundreds to thousands of years. Globally, about 300 million tons of plastic are produced each year. Around 50% of these plastics are disposed of after only one use. About seven million tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year. The majority of these plastics are not biodegradable and break down into smaller pieces called microplastics.
A 2014 study estimated that there are more than 5 trillion plastic particles weighing about 270,000 tons floating in our oceans. This is harmful to seals, turtles, fish, whales and other sea life that become entangled in, ingest or are exposed to harmful chemicals from the plastic.
An estimated 90% of seabirds are ingesting plastic. Plastic with sharp edges can kill birds by puncturing their internal organs. Plastics filling up bird’s stomachs can cause malnourishment and death.
Plastic harms humans
The environment is not the only thing suffering from plastic waste. When humans ingest fish and shellfish containing plastics, it can be harmful to health. Excess plastic on beaches can harm tourism and cause economic loss. Bangladesh and India banned plastic bags in retail stores because the plastics were clogging draining systems and worsening floods. Plastic bags in streets and parks are an eyesore.
Two families of chemicals found in plastics, phthalates and BPA, are of particular concern when it comes to human health. Phthalates make plastic soft and flexible and BPA is used to harden plastic. Phthalates are commonly found in food and drinks packaged in plastic. They are also found in cosmetics such as soap, shampoo, moisturizers and hairspray. BPA is commonly found in water bottles and canned food liners. Animal studies have suggested these chemicals can cause cancer, reproductive disorders and harm the brain. More research is needed to determine the long-term effect on humans.
Plastic reduction policies
Many states, countries and businesses are taking measures to fight plastic overuse. Recent strategies include banning single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and microbeads.
Each year, we use 500 billion single-use plastic bags. Germany and Denmark were among the first countries to charge a tax for plastic bags at supermarkets and retail stores in 1991 and 1994, respectively. At least 32 countries have imposed plastic bag bans. In Kenya, you could be fined up to $38,000 and sentenced to four years in prison for producing, selling or carrying a plastic bag. California and Hawaii were the first states in the U.S. to enact legislation to ban single-use plastic bags. New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Oregon and Vermont enacted plastic bag bans in 2019.
In the United States, more than 500 million plastic straws are used each day. It takes about 200 years for these straws to break down. California law prohibits restaurants from providing straws to customers unless requested. Seattle bans single-use plastic straws and utensils in restaurants. Starbucks will begin phasing out plastic straws next year, which will eliminate more than a billion straws annually once the phase out is complete.
Microbeads, plastic particles less than 5 mm in size, were once commonly used in exfoliating cleaners and toothpastes. They do not dissolve in water and are not removed by waste treatment plants. The Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015 in the United States prohibits microbeads in care products like toothpaste and rinse-off cosmetics. However, this ban does not apply to non-rinse-off products.
What you can do
There are many small and simple things we can do to reduce plastic use. Consider trying a few of the strategies below:
- Use glass food storage containers instead of resealable plastic bags or plastic wrap.
- When ordering takeout, skip the plastic utensils and use your own silverware at home.
- Bring your own plate, bowl and silverware to work.
- Bring washable cotton or mesh produce bags to the grocery store.
- Use a glass or stainless-steel water bottle (No BPA!).
- Order drinks with no straws or plastic lids, or buy a reusable bamboo straw.
- Buy foods packaged in glass containers and reuse the containers.
- When hosting parties, provide silverware instead of plastic utensils.
- Swap plastic water bottles for a water filter pitcher.
- Purchase plant-based trash bags.
- Use period-proof washable underwear instead of tampons and pads.
- Ask restaurants to use biodegradable materials when taking online surveys.
- Check products for ingredients related to phthalate and BPA chemicals and purchase items marked “phthalate free” and “BPA free.”
- Learn more by watching a documentary, such as “A Plastic Ocean,” “A Plastic Wave,” “Plastic Planet,” or “Saving the Big Blue.”