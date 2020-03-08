Although writing about COVID-19 this week crossed my mind, I feel that we are being inundated and overwhelmed with news stories each time we turn on the TV or check our phones. For this article, I decided to focus on a topic that is not discussed or reported on as often as other health issues: birth defects.
Why birth defects? As I was reading through articles and research to learn more about birth defects, I realized how undereducated I am on this topic. I felt the need to share what I’ve learned about a multifaceted issue that affects many individuals in our community, nation and worldwide. In recognition of World Birth Defects Day on March 3, I thought it appropriate to discuss birth defects — particularly prevalence, causes, types and prevention.
A birth defect is defined as “a physical or biochemical abnormality that is present at birth and that may be inherited or the result of environmental influence.” A birth defect is a problem that occurs while a baby is developing in the womb, usually within the first three months of pregnancy (MedlinePlus, 2019). According to the March of Dimes, more than 10 million babies are born worldwide with some type of birth defect each year. In the United States, one in every 33 babies (3%) are born with some type of birth defect. Additionally, in the United States, birth defects are the leading cause of infant deaths, accounting for 20% of all infant deaths.
A birth defect may be noticeable in how it affects the function of the body and/or how it looks, or both. For example, a cleft palate is easier to spot than a birth defect affecting the heart. Birth defects range from mild to severe and, depending on the severity of the defect, may take a costly toll on the child, the child’s family and the community. How a birth defect affects the life of a child depends mainly on the organ or body part affected and the severity of the defect.
What causes birth defects? Researchers have determined causes for some defects; however, for many birth defects, the cause remains unknown. There are a variety of factors that may influence the development of a birth defect (or defects), including: genetics, chromosomal deformities (as is the case with Down syndrome), infections during pregnancy (e.g. Zika virus), exposure to toxic substances (including medications), and lack of nutrients (such as folic acid) during pregnancy (CDC, 2018).
Although it is not fully understood how certain factors might work together to cause birth defects, there are some things that women who are planning to become or who are pregnant can do to help minimize their risk of their unborn child developing a birth defect. There is still much research to do, but the CDC recommends the following:
Get enough folic acid (400 micrograms daily) to help prevent neural tube defects such as spina bifida.
Avoid drinking any amount of alcohol during pregnancy or before pregnancy if a woman is trying to get pregnant. Avoiding alcohol during pregnancy can prevent fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs).
Avoid smoking to reduce the chance of premature birth, certain birth defects (such as cleft lip, cleft palate, or both) and infant death. Quitting smoking before becoming pregnant is best, but if a woman is already pregnant, the earlier she quits smoking the better her chances for having a healthy pregnancy and baby.
Maintain a healthy weight. Women who are obese when they become pregnant have a higher risk of having a baby with serious birth defects, including neural tube defects, heart defects, and others.
For women with diabetes, it is crucial to maintain a healthy blood sugar level before and during pregnancy as this may help reduce the chances of having a baby with birth defects.
Talk with a doctor about medications that are currently being taken, including prescription, over the counter and dietary or herbal supplements. Taking certain medications during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects.
Some of the more commonly known birth defects include Down syndrome, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and cleft lip/palate. There are, however, many different types of birth defects that fall into different categories, depending on how they affect the individual. The CDC has a webpage with specific categories such as brain/spine, eye, heart, mouth/face, stomach/intestine, muscle/bone, and chromosome defects. For more information on each of these types of defects, and to educate yourself more on this issue, visit https://cdc.gov/ncbddd/birthdefects/data.html.
Melinda Barber, MS, is a Public & Community Health assistant professor at Utah Valley University.
Merilee Larsen, AEMT, MPH, DrPH, is an assistant professor of Public and Community Health at UVU.