When the British ruled India, the government was concerned about the number of cobras in Delhi. They came up with a plan to reduce the cobra population – offer a bounty for every dead cobra. What do you think happened? Did the population of cobras decline?
At first, yes. People killed snakes for the award. But it wasn’t long before entrepreneurial people began breeding cobras as a source of income. When the government found out, they stopped the program. Cobras that had been bred were released. The policy meant to decrease the population of cobras unexpectedly increased the population. This phenomenon has been appropriately named the ‘cobra effect.’
Think about the cobra effect like this: You have a problem. You have a solution to fix the problem. The solution ends up making the problem worse. A similar effect was found in Vietnam when the French government tried to fix a rat infestation by offering a reward for severed rat tails. Rats became a source of revenue, so instead of killing the rats, individuals preferred to cut off the tail and release the rat to breed. Fort Benning Georgia had a wild pig problem and put a bounty on pigs. Instead of going out and hunting for pigs, people preferred to put out food to bait the pigs. This resulted in healthier, well-fed pigs more capable of reproducing. Baby pigs born per female increased about 200% during the time period the program was administered.
Sometimes policies aimed at fixing a problem create entirely new problems. This type of unintended consequence happens all the time. Just one example is the effect of trans fat labeling requirements and the trans fat ban.
Consuming trans fats has been linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. Trans fats raise blood levels of LDL (“bad cholesterol”) and lower HDL (“good cholesterol”) levels. Trans fats are produced through hydrogenation of vegetable oil. This is done to turn liquid oil into a solid by adding hydrogen. The process is low cost and gives the oil a longer shelf life. In 2015, the FDA ruled that artificial trans fats were unsafe, and they gave food manufacturers three years to phase them out of their products; enter the unintended consequences.
Palm oil has become one of the preferred replacements to trans fats for food manufacturers. Palm oil doesn’t have trans fats, so food manufacturers can label them as trans fat-free. Palm oil is one of the cheapest vegetable oils to produce. It is also high in saturated fat and solid at room temperature, unlike many other vegetable oils. The demand for palm oil has drastically increased in recent years. In 2012, the United States imported seven times more palm oil than in 1999 when the FDA first proposed mandatory labeling of trans fats on food labels.
More than half of the world’s palm oil supply comes from the country of Indonesia in Southeast Asia. Indonesia produced over 40 million tons of palm oil in 2018. Major deforestation has and is occurring for palm oil production in Indonesia. Slash-and-burn farming is being used to quickly clear rainforest for palm oil plantations. Environmental effects include greenhouse gas emissions, fertilizer and pesticide runoff affecting downstream water quality, and loss of freshwater species diversity.
Additionally, the burning causes an unhealthy smoky haze that travels to neighboring countries like Singapore. According to the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), pollutant levels over 301 are considered “hazardous”. PSI levels in Singapore hit over 400 due to slash-and-burn for palm oil production in Indonesia. You can see photos of this online — people wearing masks walking through a thick haze. Asthmatics and persons with other respiratory issues are particularly susceptible, and children are often not allowed to play outside when this occurs.
Furthermore, deforestation for palm oil has contributed to the displacement of wildlife. Wild orangutans are only found on two islands — Sumatra and Borneo. There are three species of orangutans. Sumatran and Tapanuli orangutans are only found on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. Both are critically endangered, with only about 7,500 Sumatran orangutans and 800 Tapanuli orangutans found in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The population of Bornean orangutans has more than halved in the last 16 years. The critically endangered Sumatran elephant, rhino and tiger are also threatened by habitat loss from unsustainable palm oil production in Sumatra.
I’m not passing overall judgment on the trans fat labeling requirement and ban. Not giving consumers information they need on food labels and allowing manufacturers to put unsafe ingredients in our food is highly problematic. But, policies can have adverse impacts we don’t think about while we are focused on fixing the initial problem. We need to try to mitigate potential negative consequences before implementing policy. We could still replace hydrogenated oils with other ingredients in a more sustainable way.
Recent proposed policies we may wish to more closely examine include the new Title X funding restrictions for family planning organizations, proposed abortion restrictions, plastic bag bans, Utah’s proposed medical cannabis modifications, legality of safe injection sites for drug users, and the use and limitations of technologies such as CRISPR to treat diseases or eliminate disease vectors. If we don’t look beyond the immediate problem and solution, we may well create other problems that could be worse!