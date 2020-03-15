Undoubtedly, you are all following the news of the COVID-19 illness outbreak globally. I have been following it as well, and I am intrigued at what I’m seeing. I approach this from a disaster preparedness standpoint, and truthfully, I’m a little shocked at what I’m seeing by way of panic shopping.
Recently, I posted on my social media to ask my friends worldwide if they would take a picture of what was out of stock in their local grocery stores. The response has been interesting to say the least. In Tahiti, the island out of hand sanitizer and face masks. Stateside, stores in Las Vegas saw a shortage in face masks, hand sanitizer, water, toilet paper, with crackers, mac ‘n cheese and cereal running low. Costco in Orlando was rationing water and out of hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Walmart in Meridian, Idaho, was out of most household cleaners. Walmart in Pueblo, Colorado, saw much the same as above, with the addition of a shortage of bagged salads. New Jersey had a run on whole frozen chicken. While closer to home, counties all up and down the state are reporting shortages in toilet paper, water and cold medications.
According to FEMA, there is more to preparedness than toilet paper and water. I know, you’re surprised to hear that. Worst case scenario, if we all have to quarantine for 14 days, here is what is recommended to have on hand:
Food and water — at least 14 days worth. A mix of perishable and non-perishable. If you have access to tap water, that will work too. It will not be affected by COVID-19.
Candy and novelty items — to break up the monotony of your food supply.
Shelter items — Extra fuel for woodburning stoves, propane if you need, etc.
Soap — so you can wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. A lot.
Household goods — laundry soap, laundry disinfectant, dish soap, paper towels, etc.
Cash — put away some cash so you can pay your bills if you can’t work for two weeks or more.
Boredom items — Movies, books, games, puzzles, etc. People will get bored.
Baby supplies — If you have a baby, you will need extra diapers, wipes, formula, food, etc.
Hygiene items — All of the things you already use, just make sure you have enough for your family. This includes feminine hygiene. Tissues are nice too. Since you can’t find toilet paper in the state, buy this. No one wants to hang out with a smelly person.
Prescription medications and medications in general — Talk to your doctor about this. You do NOT want to run out of your required meds, but you also don’t want to run out of Tylenol.
Pet food — Keep enough on hand for your pets too.
Utilities — Make sure your payments are up to date so as not to risk having them turned off mid-crisis.
What about the mental side of preparedness? Have you talked over a plan with your families as to how you will handle being in close quarters for such a long length of time? Have you created a plan to address when conflict arises in the home? Do you have a plan to address depression, anxiety and panic in yourself and others? What is the resiliency like in your family and friends? The mental is just as important as the physical in all aspects of life. This is no exception.
Preparedness is having a well-rounded supply of food and other things that you would need in a time of need. Preparedness is creating plans for what could happen. Preparedness isn’t stockpiling water, Clorox wipes and toilet paper. Your house will be clean, but you will be hungry!