In the interest of full disclosure, I’m writing a health advice column while sitting next to an open jar of Nutella with a spoon that’s about to hit the bottom of said jar. Take what I write in the context that nobody is perfect when it comes to maintaining health. Some may come close and that is awesome. But if you, like me, have room to improve, this column is a judgment free zone. To the healthy, unhealthy and the hypocrite I say: Welcome, friends.
In fact, we’re going to talk about what may be our most universal and unifying health hypocrisy: sleep. There are reasonable and important causes of sleep debt, and there are less important causes that we are all guilty of from time to time.
We know we need sleep, yet we too often and too readily sacrifice it on the altar of productivity or entertainment. Why is it that we praise each other for working out but expect some kind of medal for burning the midnight oil? Just because we look and smell bad when we wake up doesn’t mean REM cycles are unglamorous. Sometimes they are the most glamorous part of our day. When else do you get to date celebrities?
Zachary Levi, it was nice to see you again last Tuesday. May I say… shazam.
On a more serious note, stress, anxiety, work shifts, health issues and caregiving interrupt the sleep many people need and want. About 50 million Americans suffer from a type of sleep disorder and about 11% of Americans report not getting enough sleep every night. Lack of sleep results in slower reaction times, difficulty with cognitive processing and decision making, mood changes, increase in depression, weight gain and a host of other issues over the short and long term. If you were to survey health care providers and ask what the most important health practices are, most would say diet, exercise and sleep.
But when we sleep, aren’t we just giving our muscles and brain a little break? Why does it matter so much? Yes, we are resting our brains and muscles, but so much more. Our brain cells are also clearing away waste that builds up during the day and doing a lot of the heavy lifting related to storing memory. If we don’t sleep long and deeply enough then they aren’t able to complete those tasks completely or thoroughly and we pay a steep price for it.
Lest I get through the article without mentioning COVID-19, sleep is an especially important topic right now. Many people are finding that the stress and anxiety associated with the pandemic and its impacts are significantly interrupting or changing their sleep patterns. Sleep debt negatively impacts our immune systems and our mental health — two things that are especially important in the current crisis.
If you normally sleep well but find that you are waking up a lot at night or having trouble getting to sleep because of pandemic-related anxiety, there are a variety of options. You can try sleep meditations, talking to a therapist, exercising during the day, yoga before bed or talking more with friends and family. In a study of paramedics, a perception of having a strong social support network helped mitigate the effect of work-related stress on sleep.
You may need to try a few different things before finding something that works well for you, so be patient with yourself and seek qualified advice. It may be that someone close to you is having a similar problem and you can be of mutual support to each other. If the problem is persistent, seek advice from your primary care physician.
Daytime naps can serve as an important tool in combating sleep debt. In his book “The Promise of Sleep,” William C. Dement wrote, “My fellow sleep specialists and I are campaigning to rehabilitate napping and demonstrate that taking naps is an excellent and respectable strategy for sleep management. Naps can make you smarter, faster, and safer than you would be without them. They should be widely recognized as a powerful tool in battling fatigue, and the person who chooses to nap should be regarded as heroic.”
The word heroic seems like overly-strong hyperbole to me, but the point stands. Napping is good for you and the people around you. If it’s possible (and I understand it definitely isn’t for everyone) consider getting a little extra sleep in your life right now through whatever means you can. Prioritize it the way you might prioritize getting in some extra vegetables or a little longer walk around the neighborhood. Your brain will thank you and you’ll be much more able to help others who are struggling right now.
Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s after midnight and this particular hypocrite has a REM-cycle dinner cruise to attend with a yet-to-be-determined Hemsworth brother. Goodnight. Be well. Stay safe.