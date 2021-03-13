If you’ve had the pleasure of putting a small child to bed, you are probably familiar with the sudden last-minute requests before sending the little one off to dreamland — reading just one more story, giving another hug, answering an important question, or getting them one more drink of water.
Although these requests are likely an attempt to delay bedtime, having one more drink of water before bed might not be a bad thing.
Do you ever find yourself suddenly thirsty before bed? Even after gulping down a glass or two of water, do you still feel as though you need more?
According to a study conducted by researchers at McGill University, the brain’s biological clock actually stimulates thirst hours before sleep.
The brain’s biological, or internal clock is regulated by circadian rhythms. These circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles that carry out essential processes within the human body. The term “circadian” actually comes from the Latin phrase “circa diem” which means “approximately a day.”
In the human body, one of the most prominent circadian rhythms is the sleep-wake cycle, which keeps the body in sync with the cycles of day and night. The typical sleep-wake cycle in a human being is influenced by exposure to light (or lack thereof), which causes a reaction to certain structures within the brain. For example, as night falls, the brain begins to produce melatonin, a hormone that initiates sleep. Melatonin continues to be produced throughout the night which helps us stay asleep. When the sun begins to rise and morning light pours in, the light-sensitive structures within our brain react, causing changes within our body to help us transition into an awakened state. These changes include an increase in body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure, as well as a delay in the release of melatonin. In addition, our memory, alertness and concentration begin to increase (although we may not feel it at 6 a.m.!).
As more research surrounding circadian rhythms emerges, some findings are suggesting that evening thirst may be a part of this daily cycle. One study showed that water intake among rodents surged during the last two hours before sleep. Researchers knew that the rodents’ behavior was not due to dehydration and wanted to know why there was a sudden increase in water intake before sleep.
To answer this question, researchers and scientists studied the brains of these rodents. They simulated the biological clock within the rodents’ brains and found that this stimulation increased the release of a hormone known as vasopressin. Upon further investigation, researchers found that this hormone activated brain cells associated with thirst.
Although more research is needed to determine if this same phenomenon is present within the human brain, researchers believe that there is a connection as to why people may feel thirsty during this part of their circadian cycle. Some researchers believe that the circadian rhythm is protecting the body from dehydration each night — it increases thirst, causing the individual to drink more water before bed, therefore preventing dehydration. Again, more research is needed to determine exactly how thirst is related to our circadian rhythms, and about these rhythms in general.
It is important to note that there are many causes for excessive thirst, and because we don’t know for a fact that our circadian rhythm is causing our increased thirst, you may wish to speak to your doctor. Excessive thirst can be attributed to many things, including your bedtime/sleeping habits, sleeping environment, certain medications, and of course dehydration.
Excessive thirst may also be an indicator of an underlying medical condition, such as diabetes or anemia, so talk to your doctor if you are experiencing this; your body may be trying to tell you something!