By now, if you are like me, you are starting to make your way into the “bargaining” stage of the Stages of Grief. You have made your way successfully through denial and anger and are now well into the “I’m happy to stay home if we can get back to the new normal soon”.
For kids, COVID-19 is a shift in their reality. They don’t understand moving through feelings to the extent adults do. Many are missing friends and school (if you can believe that), sports, major milestones and all that goes with being a kid.
It’s important for all of us to understand and practice resilience in this interesting time we are in. Some people have great resilience. They understand how to move through difficulty – sometimes with ease and humor. It’s helpful if you understand what you are dealing with and can understand the severity of the situation. Many kids don’t possess the background knowledge to understand how to handle a global pandemic. Therefore, their resiliency is bound to be a little challenged.
The United Way of Utah County recently created a program to help kids learn resilience. According to the “Everyday Strong Resilience Handbook” kids need to feel safe, connected and confident to help with their emotional resiliency. Let’s explore each of these ideas.
Safety. “Even if a child may be safe, they may not feel safe”. That phrase is truer now than ever. It must feel scary to watch or listen to the news when you don’t have the context to put it in. Kids need to feel safe to talk. Allow for your kids to talk openly about COVID-19 without speaking back to them, or speaking to them in “fear based” language.
Let them talk and create a space where they can tell you things. Allow it to be okay for them to share feelings about this and other issues. Kids can get overwhelmed with all of the adult talk about the pandemic, and I bet it’s scary to a kid to see all of the media and news images. Validating your kids feelings and acknowledging them will help them gain resilience.
Connection. It is important while we are spending all this time together that we re-connect with our kids and teach them about connection with others. Here’s a few ideas: Apologize for past hurts, with your kids or others. Leave them notes that express your feelings. Play with your kids. Laugh with your kids and with others using Facetime or something similar. Ask those in your social sphere how you can help them. “Connection is when a child feels truly understood.”
Confidence. Now more than ever it’s not the time to lecture about the seriousness of the pandemic at hand. It’s the time to help kids build their confidence by using calm reassurance and encouragement that we can figure it out together! Being an over-anxious parent just piles on extra stress that most kids don’t know how to handle.
Instead of having anxiety about the issue, communicate that you have confidence about the issue. Your child will grow confidence from helping figure it out with you. It is also good to help your kids remember the positives in life. Maybe it’s the positives of the day, or the week, or past months.
Negative memories are easier to remember than positive ones so it is helpful to help your child see and reflect on good times they have had so as not to stay in a negative mindset, which can lead to more worry and anxiety. Pull out old photos, create memory books, make a sticky note wall of fun experiences or even think about making a jar where kids can put ideas for future activities. Keep it positive! For more information and resources visit www.EveryDayStrong.org.
Make it a priority to practice resiliency skills and it’s a possibility that your family may come out of this stronger than ever! Best of luck out there and wash your hands!