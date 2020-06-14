There’s a lot going on in the world these days. When you look back on the last six months, there has been a pandemic, earthquakes, riots and all manner of other things. It all leaves me feeling a little unsettled. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way. I am hopeful that as we progress towards change as a society as a whole, we can also take steps towards true inner peace. Here are a few ideas on how to find personal peace.
In a book entitled, “Steps Towards Inner Peace”, the author points out that one of the ways towards personal peace is to simplify your life. This resonates with me. The author notes that this is to “bring your inner and outer well-being into harmony.” Meaning to match up the who you are (and what you believe in) in harmony with what you own and consume. For example, maybe you thrive in a clutter-free environment, yet you live in clutter. Consider cleaning off your desk, or cleaning out a place where you spend a lot of time. This could help you feel more peaceful.
One study notes that Intuitive Meditation (IM) is also helpful for feeling peace. A study of 78 people noted that those who practiced IM reported an almost 50% increase in feelings of peacefulness. If you are new to practicing IM, first find a quiet place that you can sit and won’t be disturbed. From there, make sure you are in a comfortable seated position, close your eyes and start breathing. Think of a word that you can repeat to yourself over and over. Each time you feel your mind start to wander, call it back by repeating the word. Set a timer for 5-10 minutes. Even that little of time will be beneficial for you.
Personally, I have always felt that music is a way to calm my soul. When I’m feeling overly anxious, listening to a song or two can be super helpful in reeling me in. Mahatma Ghandi said, “Music has given me peace. I can remember occasions when music instantly tranquillized my mind, when I was greatly agitated over something. Music has helped me to overcome anger.” Consider keeping music that you enjoy on hand so that you can tune in to it, when you want to tune out what’s happening in the world. Music is a great escape and can help you feel more at peace.
In 1934 Winston Churchill spoke at Westminster College. It was a beautiful speech entitled, “The Sinews of Peace” about the state of the world. Churchill states, “Concerning the Temple of Peace. Workmen from all countries must build that temple. If two of the workmen know each other particularly well and are old friends, if their families are intermingled, and if they have ‘faith in each other’s purpose, hope in each other’s future and charity towards each other’s shortcomings,’ why can’t they work together at the common task as friends and partners? Why can’t they share their tools and thus increase each other’s working powers?
Indeed they must do so or else the temple may not be built, or, being built, it may collapse, and we shall all be proved again unteachable and have to go and try to learn again for a third time in a school of war, incomparably more rigorous than that from which we have just been released.” In this quote Churchill points out beautifully that people need friends to build the temple of peace. It’s important for us to look for reasons to unite – rather than to separate. To feel more peace in your life, increase the strength of your social circle. Reach out to those you love and build up those bridges. It will help you whether whatever storm you are in.
An anonymous author notes, “To find peace, you have to be willing to lose your connection with the people, places, and things that create all the noise in your life.” It’s okay! You can do that and you will survive! One of my most favorite quotes on peace is from the Dalai Lama, “Don’t let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.” Finally, another anonymous author notes, “Peace. It does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.” Best of luck out there!
Merilee Larsen is a doctor of public health and an assistant professor in Utah Valley University’s Public and Community Health department.