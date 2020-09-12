We are living in an interesting time in the world, where public and preventative health are at the forefront of thought in society.
Every day, we are seeing signs for mask wearing and kiosks holding hand sanitizer in about every school, store or office building we visit. We are taking measures to control the spread of droplets via the air we breathe, and we are sanitizing our hands to excess.
However, in addition to all of this, we also need to wash our hands with good old soap and water, multiple times per day.
According to behavioral theorists, the habits of hand hygiene are set by age 10. This means that, by that particular age, children have developed one of two attitudes toward hand washing:
- Inherent hand hygiene where they have the need to remove the dirt from their skin and will wash their hands multiple times per day beyond after just toileting.
- Elective hand washing where they only wash after using the toilet.
The former being the better one for overall health.
Globally, hand hygiene is influenced heavily by religion. There are a few religions were handwashing is considered ritualistic.
According to the World Health Organization, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism have specific indications for hand hygiene, which outline that washing hands before and after eating a meal is important.
In Hinduism, Islam and Judaism, it also is important to wash hands after going to the toilet. In Christian faiths, neither are emphasized as part of the rituals of religion. This is interesting in as much as people born into or raised inside of these religious cultures may have higher compliance to handwashing than in other cultures.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are considered the gold standard in the world of hand sanitizers. In some religious cultures, the use of alcohol is prohibited or considered an offense. As a result of this, there are those who will not use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
There are a number of reasons outlined for this inside each of the separate religions, which are important for those that practice. It is important for all of us to be culturally aware enough that we are not imposing on the religious rights of others, while offering areas where regular hand washing can be achieved.
The University of Birmingham researchers found that at least 50% of people do not have a habit of automatic hand washing after using the toilet. China was the worst offender at 77%, and Saudi Arabia had the highest compliance with only 3% not washing their hands. The U.S. was at 23% non-compliance.
It was noted that, “Countries where people do not have a habit of washing their hands automatically tend to have a much higher exposure to COVID-19.” Changing the handwashing culture globally could be hard to achieve, however, it is something that could be changed one person at a time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is important to wash your hands: before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; before and after caring for someone at home who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet; after changing diapers; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste; after handling pet food or pet treats; after touching garbage; after you have been in a public place; and before touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Remember to follow these five steps:
- Wet your hands with clean running water.
- Lather your hands, backs of hands, between fingers and under your nails.
- Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
- Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
- Dry your hands using a clean towel, or air dry them.
Hand sanitizers are great when soap and water are not available. However, remember that they do not get rid of all types of germs, and they may not be as effective when hands are dirty or greasy.
Stay safe out there.