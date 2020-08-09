Over the last several months, I have noticed that I have been making more (major) decisions than I typically do.
Some of these decisions are regarding work, family and finances, among others. We make decisions every day, most of the time without even realizing it, so what’s the big deal and why is this topic appearing in a health column?
Decision-making, particularly during stressful times (such as a pandemic) actually may cause stress to worsen, which can lead to negative health consequences.
Many decisions are made under stress; some decisions may even cause a stress response after the decision has been made. One example of a decision that embodies both of these situations (and is affecting many people right now) is the decision of whether or not to attend school in person or participate in remote learning this upcoming school year. There are many other decisions like this that are multifaceted and cause much contemplation as well, especially with the pandemic looming overhead. So how do we handle these decisions and the stress they cause?
Decision-making, according to Starcke and Brand (2011), may actually be altered in the presence of stress. There are a variety of ways that decisions can be affected, including making disadvantageous, riskier or more conservative decisions. Stress not only affects decisions, but it also affects the body. In the same study, changes were found in performance, eating habits and production of the stress hormone cortisol. The stress response was also activated in the body, which, when active for a prolonged amount of time can result in negative health consequences.
Negative health consequences resulting from stress include gastrointestinal issues, cardiovascular disease (including high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack), and obesity, to name a few. In addition to physical health, mental health can be affected as well. Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety, as well as eating disorders may develop. Individuals also are more at risk for drinking, smoking and having an unhealthy diet as a way of coping with stressors.
Having good decision-making skills is associated with lower stress levels (Santos-Ruiz, et al., 2012). To help prevent negative health consequences, we must take steps to alleviate our stressors and improve our decision-making skills.
Use the following tips to help you improve your decision-making skills and in turn, reduce your stress:
1) Take your time. For more complex decisions, don’t rush. Spend some time actually considering your decision and the possibilities that go with it. If you need time off from thinking about it, take it. Don’t add additional stress by pressuring yourself to make a decision right away.
2) Sleep on it. In addition to taking time, clear your head with a full night’s rest. Getting a restful night of sleep can provide increased energy, focus and motivation.
3) Be open. Sometimes the answer you are looking for isn’t right in front of you and you may need to consider alternative options. Do some research, talk to others and consider all possibilities.
4) Go with your gut. Our instincts can be a powerful tool when it comes to making the right choice. Listen to that inner voice and let it help you.
5) Don’t let fear stop you. If a particular decision is daunting, it may feel too overwhelming to even think about. Don’t get caught in this trap. Move forward instead of procrastinating or doing nothing.
Once you’ve made your decision, be sure to evaluate it and, if necessary, adjust it. If you make the wrong decision, it’s OK! If anything, you will have learned something and can use that to make better decisions in the future.
Life is full of decisions. Some are simpler than others, but it is important to ensure that you are taking care of yourself along the way. Be patient and kind to yourself. Do your homework. Minimize your stress. As J.R. Rim says, “It’s not about making the right choice. It’s about making a choice and making it right.”