During COVID, I have made it my goal to get back into running.
Well, I should call it jogging because calling it running would be offensive to runners. Anyway, I try to drag myself out before it gets too hot, and I enjoy some sunshine. If we’re completely honest, I don’t use sunscreen when I run, and before you get all crazy on me, I’ll explain why.
Low levels of vitamin D can have incredible effects on the body, and here is what you need to know about it and about getting sunshine safely.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that your body holds on to rather than releasing what it doesn’t need. It can be found in a few foods, like the flesh of fatty fish, cheese, mushrooms, egg yolks and fortified foods, such as cows’ milk, cereal, soy and almond milk.
You can also supplement it in pill form, just make sure you are getting the recommended daily allowance of 400 IU’s. You also can get it from good old sunlight — more on that soon.
Vitamin D is important for many reasons. It promotes calcium absorption in the gut, it is helpful for bone mineralization, prevents rickets in children, helps protect against osteoporosis, modulates cell growth, aids in neuromuscular and immune functions, and it helps to reduce inflammation.
It is important for gene-encoding proteins that regulate the life cycle of the cell. It is also a known protective factor against colon, breast and prostate cancers.
According to the National Institutes of Health, there is a growing body of research that suggests that vitamin D may play some role in the prevention and treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, glucose intolerance, multiple sclerosis, and other medical conditions.
Keep your eyes open for more research on those issues. See? Important stuff here.
Vitamin D deficiencies can happen. There are certain groups of people who are more at risk of deficiency. These are breastfed infants, older adults, people with limited sun exposure, people with dark skin, people with inflammatory bowel disease and other conditions causing fat malabsorption as well as people who are obese or who have had gastric bypass surgery.
These groups generally do not get enough vitamin D and may require supplementation in one form or another.
Another way to supplement is to get good old-fashioned sunshine. Did you know that 90% of us spend about 22 hours indoors every day? That is an insane amount of time indoors.
According to the National Institutes of Health, it is recommended that people get 5-30 minutes of sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at least twice a week to the face, arms, legs or back without sunscreen. A sun protection factor of 8 or more appears to block the vitamin D-producing UV rays.
The darker the skin tone and the further from the equator, the more time outdoors you need. Conversely, the more skin you expose to the sun, the less time you will need.
All of the experts agree, however, that sunburns, especially those you get in childhood, are particularly dangerous, so try to avoid that.
Sunlight is amazing. It triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, it improves circadian rhythms, it reduces inflammation and dampens autoimmune responses. It also improves mental health. Oh yeah, and it’s free.
Instead of being afraid of the sun, understand that vitamin sunshine is a necessity, and you need a little bit of it to be healthy. Be safe out there, and don’t burn.