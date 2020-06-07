As I sit here with my laptop open, contemplating a topic to write about this month, I realize that not only do I have my phone in one hand checking a notification, but the TV is also on in the background playing reruns of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix. I would usually refer to this practice as “multitasking” (I’m sure many of you can relate), but as a professional in the public health field, I know this is not a healthy practice. In fact, I feel guilty and a bit hypocritical. Shouldn’t I read a good book instead or go for a run with such beautiful weather outside?
Maybe you can relate to these thoughts and feelings, particularly as we have had to rely on our devices much more over the last few months. Whether it’s working, reading and responding to email, completing schoolwork, checking the news, or entertaining ourselves with games, movies, or social media, it probably isn’t surprising to learn that screen time rates have increased dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to various reports that were published before the pandemic began, the average American spent approximately 3.5 to 5 hours per day on their smartphone. In an article published by the Washington Post (2020), authors discuss how smart phone usage increased at varying rates among individuals. One individual reported that his screen time had increased by 33% while another individual reported an increase of 185%!
Many of us would likely report a significant increase in our own smartphone usage over the past few months, and with that usage we’ve probably experienced some negative emotions such as guilt, anxiety, stress, etc. For adults and teens, the Mayo Clinic (2019) recommends no more than two hours per day of screen time. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests no screen time before 18 months of age, and one hour (or less) of quality screen time per day is recommended for children ages 2 and above.
Although we don’t know how long this pandemic will last, it’s important to take stock of how spending more time online is affecting us and our families. Studies have shown that increased screen time can lead to physical and mental health conditions, including obesity, depression and anxiety, to mention a few.
I’m not condemning the use of technology, but I am urging us all to take an honest look at our time and how much of it is being spent behind a screen. In addition, consider what is being done online. Are you being productive and completing important tasks? Are you mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, closing the app, only to immediately reopen it because you forgot you had just looked at it? How many times has the “hold on” man popped up as you’ve scrolled through your TikTok feed to remind you to take break? Take an inventory of your time and how it’s spent online. Notice how you feel. If necessary, make a change. Be patient with yourself and gradually work on breaking negative screen time habits.
As we navigate the realities of a more frequent online presence since the coronavirus pandemic, the AAP has suggested the following:
- Preserve offline experiences in order to connect emotionally with others.
- Make a plan and structure your days, making sure to include breaks.
- Use social media for good and social connection by checking in with family members and friends while social distancing.
- View positive content from trusted sources.
- Use media together, not only to monitor what children are viewing online, but to understand what they are learning.
- Find offline activities that can improve communication and reduce stress.
- Ensure technology use is not replacing sleep, physical activity, reading, downtime or family connection.
- Encourage your children to practice “tech self-control” and turn off tech themselves.
Technology has many benefits and it has allowed us to accomplish more than ever before, but let’s be wise. We must make a conscious effort to set limits, take breaks and balance our on-screen time with off-screen time. Reducing screen time can improve our mental and physical health in many ways, including improving sleep, mood and focus.
So, do yourself a favor and take a walk to get some fresh air, or try learning something new. There are many things you can add into your day that will reduce the amount of time spent on your phone. Get creative! Best wishes and warmest regards (cue Schitt’s Creek theme song).