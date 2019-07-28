Doctors' orders: Migraines receive global attention at World Brain Day

Pioneer Day was well and deservedly celebrated this past week with parades, rodeos and fireworks.
I hope you had a wonderful time remembering the sacrifices and stories of those who settled Utah. However, there was an international celebration that I let slip past my notice somewhere between churros and sparklers. My guess is you did too. So let me fill you in on the festivities of July 22, otherwise called “World Brain Day.”
World Brain Day is produced by the World Federation of Neurology. Each year, they highlight and discuss a critical aspect of neurological health. This year, they partnered with the International Headache Society to focus on “the painful truth about migraine.” If you want to see their promotional materials, head to https://wfneurology.org/world-brain-day-2019.
Did you know that one in every seven people worldwide suffer from migraines? It’s the most common neurological condition in the world. Most of us have friends, family and co-workers that suffer from migraines triggered by hormone fluctuations, smells, stress or a variety of other triggers. Most people who suffer from migraines have it effect their work, social and family lives.
For example, my brother-in-law suffers from migraines. He had a really bad one the night my sister was in labor with their first child. They both had to be hospitalized, and my mother who was there to help with the new baby spent the night running between both hospital rooms. Thankfully, everything worked out and there has not been a repeat incident with the birth of their other two children.
Migraines are underdiagnosed, undertreated and under-researched. It is one of the leading causes of disability in the world. In the United States, migraines are estimated to result in 157 million lost days of work or school. Men, women, the very young, very old, wealthy and poor are all at risk for developing migraine.
However, we spend very little money on migraine research. Conditions such as stroke and Alzheimer’s disease receive as much as 15 times the research funding as does migraines. Of course stroke and Alzheimer’s are well-deserving of generous funding, but many think migraines deserve equal attention.
A group of migraine medications called triptans were approved by the FDA in the 1990s. They can be effective in treating migraines after they start for about 50-70% of people. However, that leaves many migraine sufferers still unable to find relief.
There have been some very recent research breakthroughs with preventive migraine medications. Some of these are called anti-CGRPs, a group of medications that began to be approved by the FDA just last year (after 50 years of no preventive medications being approved). For more information on appropriate medications to prevent or treat your migraines, consult your physician and preferably a neurologist.
If you are not a migraine sufferer, you can do your part by supporting those who are. Migraine symptoms including lethargy and mood changes and can begin hours or even days before the onset of headache and may continue for hours or days after. Be understanding of the true disability it causes in people’s lives. Be thoughtful about wearing perfumes, colognes and scented lotions in public places where you will be in enclosed areas for an extended period of time. Dim lights and close curtains when someone is having an attack, and be understanding if they need to cancel plans.
I was glad to learn more about this disabling condition and how to help others with the condition. Again, if you think you may be suffering from migraines but have not been diagnosed, consult your physician. You are not alone.