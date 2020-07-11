COVID has done an interesting thing to the population. All of the sudden, people are out en masse in nature! The public health side of me is so excited to see people exercising more, and outside nonetheless! The tree hugger side of me wants to tell everybody to go home and leave the beautiful wilderness alone – but I’ll save that rant for another day.
By now, I think we all realize that exercise is good for you. Yes, it can be hard and it does make you sweaty. But who cares? Now that all of our meetings are on Zoom, we can go for a run and go to a meeting – without showering! Woot woot! My dreams have come true! Sorry, I got a little excited there. Let’s look at what exercise can do for the body and mind.
According to MedlinePlus, “Physical activity may flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways. This may reduce your chance of getting a cold, flu or other illness. Exercise causes changes in antibodies and white blood cells which are the body’s immune system cells that fight disease.” Another study published in “The Journal of Health and Sport Science“ notes that acute exercise (moderate to vigorous intensity – less than 60 minutes) is excellent for improving your immune system. Also, that regular exercise has an overall anti-inflammatory influence. I don’t know about you, but I for one am all for exercising to help mitigate sicknesses.
Now for our mental health. A study published in the “Journal of Clinical Psychiatry” notes that aerobic exercise has been proven to “reduce anxiety, depression and negative mood by improving self-esteem and cognitive function.” Multiple studies also have shown that exercise can treat mild to moderate depression as effectively as an anti-depressant medication. The Harvard School of Public Health did a study that found that “running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26%.” Why does this work? The research reads, “Exercise promotes all kinds of changes in the brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation and new activity patterns that promote feeling calm. However, it also releases endorphins which make you feel good!” Anything we can do to Increase blood circulation in the brain is a great thing for our mental well-being and should be a priority for all!
Other benefits of regular exercise: improved sleep, more endurance, stress management, better moods, increased energy and stamina, increased mental alertness, weight reduction, and a reduction in cholesterol and better heart health!
Now where to begin? For starters, shoot for 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week. It doesn’t have to be all at once, you could break it up into two 15-minute or three 10-minute exercise sessions. If that feels like too much to bite off, then take it slower. Start with 5- or 10-minute sessions and work up from there.
Your body will get as used to exercise just as easily as it gets used to sitting on the couch. Over the years I have had a few yoga students that were afraid to workout – afraid of using their bodies or getting sore. All I can say is, don’t be afraid of your body. It’s OK to have muscles and to put them to work for you! It will help you so much to get moving. Public health has been saying recently that, “Sitting is the new smoking” and by that we mean that being sedentary can harm your body similarly to the effects of smoking on the body. It’s time to move, people!
So tonight, after dinner, try putting on your shoes and going for a walk around your block (social distancing, of course). Take your family with you! And the next day, try going around the block twice. Just keep moving and you won’t regret it!