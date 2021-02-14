Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and thoughts of love, happiness and cupids are in our brains.
Well, that and thoughts of how the holiday is over commercialized, how we have to “help” our kids with their Valentine’s boxes for school (read: we do all the work on one late night), and how its still stupid cold outside. But, any who, I digress.
What are your thoughts about being happy? Have you ever heard of the “Locus of Control” theory?
It’s a personality psychology theory that notes the idea of how much personal control people feel they have over the outcomes of their lives versus things or forces out of their control. For example, internal locus of control people believe that the outcome of life events is based on their ability or actions, whereas external locus of control people believe that fate or luck determine the outcome of life events and their ability or actions have no merit on it.
How “in control” of your own happiness are you? Are you the one who throws the party or the one who waits to be invited? Are you the one actively positively participating in your own relationships or are you the victim to the relationships in your life?
If you have been emotionally hurt in a relationship are you the “Thank You, Next” type of person or the “Love Hurts” type of person? Are you the game or are you the sidelines?
I love this theory. It comes up in conversation for me at least a few times per week.
Research on the idea of happiness finds that people who actively perform acts of kindness and acts of novelty for others (internal locus of control type people) consider themselves generally happy and have a boost in their feelings of well-being. The more the better.
In this same research, those who performed five kind acts a day had a larger increase in happiness than those who performed five kind acts in a week. Now, if you can keep this up for 10 weeks or more, then you could feel a boost in your overall happiness, self-acceptance, and lower levels of stress and negativity.
This is great news. It shows us that our actions can have a direct impact on our happiness.
What about when people do nice things for you? How do you react? Please bless that you are saying at a minimum, “thank you.”
Gratitude begets more gratitude. In researching reactions to acts of kindness, it was found that those who had random acts of kindness done for them are more likely to help other people in the future.
Research also shows that women generally respond better to random acts of kindness than men do, so men it’s time to show more gratitude. Its good for your overall health.
When and if you feel sad through this or any other holiday time, remember that it’s been scientifically proven that you can help yourself be happier by doing things for others.
Need some ideas? Shovel a walk or driveway. Say hello — even with a mask on. Put a note in a lunchbox. Pay for someone’s meal behind you at the drive-thru. Leave an appreciation note for someone. Hold the door for people. Clean up after yourself. Be nice to your roommates or your family, and make a conscious effort to do this. Let people in when driving.
Let a young mother with tiny kids go ahead of you at the checkout stand. Make someone their favorite treat. Pay off lunches at a local elementary school, or book fines at the local library. Hold your tongue when you don’t want to. Generally, notice others around you and become a helpful person.
You will feel so much better about yourself when you do. Practice your internal locus of control, and you will feel better all around.