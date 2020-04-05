Recently (or should I say thanks to the coronavirus?), I have been listening to a variety of audiobooks to help fill the eerie silence during this time of social distancing and quarantine.
One book that I listened to discussed the power of the mind and our thoughts. This sparked my interest instantly, as I have been much more aware of my thoughts these days. As I have been researching more about the power of the mind and thoughts, I have learned a great deal about the importance of positive thinking, especially during times of crisis.
Several years ago, I read an article about the brain and how it is hardwired to think negatively. This didn’t come as much of a shock because it seems that it’s much easier to find fault or negativity in a situation than it is to find the good. This phenomenon is referred to as the brain’s “negativity bias.” In a nutshell, this means that as human beings, our brains have evolved over time to perceive negative events more intensely than positive ones, thus acting as a survival mechanism.
In a study conducted by Dr. John Cacioppo from Ohio State University, it was demonstrated that the brain, when exposed to negative stimuli, had a greater surge in electrical activity than when it was exposed to positive stimuli. So how does this work as a survival mechanism? Since the beginning of time, the human race has depended on innate skills to keep out of harm’s way to survive. With the brain reacting to negative threats more intensely, human beings were able to notice danger, respond to it, and (hopefully) react in a manner to help them survive.
How does this negativity bias serve us now? Sadly, our attitudes are more heavily influenced by depressing news than positive news. So, in times such as these, hearing about infection and death rates due to the coronavirus, unemployment, home schooling, business closures, and don’t forget the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit our beautiful state, there is no doubt that our brains are being overstimulated.
Unfortunately, we can’t control the spread of the virus, news reports, or the occurrence of an earthquake; however, we can control our thoughts and how we react.
According to the Mayo Clinic (2020), positive thinking has some major health benefits, including:
• Increased lifespan
• Lower stress and depression rates
• Boosted immune system
• Reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease
• Better coping skills during times of crisis
• Lower blood pressure
• Healthier blood sugar levels
Although it is unclear exactly why positive thinking improves physical health and overall wellbeing, one theory claims that those who practice positive thinking have better coping skills and are better equipped to deal with stressful situations, which reduces the harmful effects stress has on the body.
So, where does one begin on the quest toward thinking more positively and becoming healthier? Start small; awareness is the first step. Pay attention to negative thoughts that enter your mind. Once you’ve acknowledged a negative thought, you can let it go and refocus on a more positive thought or even put a positive spin on your negative thought. You may even wish to keep a journal to help you recognize and identify the areas where you focus most of your negative thinking, as well as the frequency of your negative thoughts.
Next, practice! Change doesn’t happen overnight. Rewiring the brain to think more positively takes time and energy. Over time, however, this will feel more natural and come easier.
Thinking positively may seem daunting these days. Everywhere we turn we are inundated with depressing stories or are overcome with worry and anxiety about the unknown. Try some of these additional ideas to help you on your journey to thinking more positively:
• Laugh! Be open to humor
• Practice gratitude
• Follow a healthy lifestyle (get outside and go for a walk)
• Surround yourself (virtually or at a safe distance) with positive people
• Practice positive self-talk
• Start each day on a positive note
• Find the good in every situation
With everything that’s going on in the world around us, try to find the good. Start enjoying the mental and physical health benefits that come with positive thinking — we definitely need them right now.
Remember, be patient with yourself. It takes frequent small positive experiences to tip the scales toward happiness. As Germany Kent said, “There is too much negativity in the world. Do your best to make sure you aren’t contributing to it.”
Melinda Barber, M.S., is a Public & Community Health assistant professor at Utah Valley University.