My dad is 80 this year.
He’s one of the few 80-year-olds out there who doesn’t have, and doesn’t need, hearing aids. I attribute this to the fact that my dad has taken steps to protect his hearing as long as I have been alive, and truthfully since he went to college.
His degree is in speech and hearing, so it’s not a big surprise that it’s a topic he cares about. Growing up, he would always talk about not putting earphones in your ears and how that could damage your hearing. I didn’t care much about it at the time, but the older I have gotten and the more I’m starting to notice that I can’t hear as well as I used to, I’m beginning to care. I don’t know if you have priced hearing aids, but they aren’t cheap.
We are in the generation of earbuds. It seems like more and more people have earbuds in and are listening to them all the time, and not at the softest of volumes. I have wondered what this will look like in 50 years when a whole generation can’t hear very well. It makes me think that people may need a little more knowledge about what levels of noise can hurt your ears and better ways to protect them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, it is estimated that about 10 million to 40 million adults under the age of 70 have hearing loss in one or both ears from exposure to loud noise. A study published in Pediatrics suggests that as many as 17% of teens — ages 12-17 — have hearing loss in one or both ears as well. This is a staggering amount of the population. This is an issue because, according to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, mild hearing loss can double the risk for dementia, moderate loss triples that risk and severe hearing loss can make a person five times more likely to develop dementia. Not to mention that hearing loss can also affect balance.
Some examples of noise levels for reference: Breathing is 10 decibels. A conversation is 50-60 decibels. A garbage disposal, dishwasher or food blender are about 80 decibels. In this range you could have possible damage after eight hours of exposure.
A lawnmower, motorcycle, jackhammer, outboard motor are all 100 decibels. Serious damage is possible with eight hours of exposure. A thunderclap or chain saw are 120 decibels. This is above the average human pain threshold.
Most sporting events and rock concerts are in the 105-130 decibel ranges. I dare say some are way above that. I have left more than once concert in my lifetime with my ears ringing and not being able to hear the people’s voices around me. At the time, I thought my ears ringing was a sign that it was a really good concert. How dumb I was. It was really a sign that I would be asking “What did you say?” to the people around me for the rest of my life. Yeesh.
Here are some ideas to help save your hearing. For starters, turn down your music, in your headphones especially. My dad used to say that your music should be soft enough that if someone talks to you while your headphones are on, that you can hear them. I know, many of you just laughed to yourself. Well, then try asking others around you if they can hear your music while your headphones are in. If they can, turn it down. One of my students used to study in our conference room with his headphones in. I could hear his music from my office which is at least 50 feet away. Too loud for sure.
Switch from earbuds to over-the-ear headphones. While both are likely to present risk with high noise levels and long exposure, earbuds sit inside the ear and are very close to the ear canal, they naturally increase the volume by 9 decibels, thus making hearing loss more likely. As a parent, this is a better option to buy your kids.
Finally, use earplugs. They are cheap and they can save your ears. Use them when working outside, using power tools, at concerts or sporting events or anywhere where it’s too noisy for your ears. Hearing is an important sense. It’s time to take steps to help preserve it!