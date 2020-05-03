Why you should play in the dirt.
Today, I drove past a few local greenhouses. Each and every one of them was packed to the brim. During this time of social distancing and quarantining, it seems that a lot of people are taking time to improve their homes and yards. Maybe it’s to beautify their surroundings, maybe it’s to get to that “honey-do” list that has been long postponed, or perhaps it’s because we are absolutely bored out of our minds. Either which way, gardening or playing in the dirt can have lasting benefits.
There is research to back the idea that putting your hands in the dirt is a good thing. In one metanalysis on 22 articles about the benefits of gardening, it was shown that gardening is an activity that promotes overall health and quality of life, can help with physical fitness and flexibility, is protective of one’s cognitive ability and helps with socialization. One study noted that gardening can help one lessen their sense of loss. I have a sneaking suspicion that we are all feeling a sense of loss in one way or another and perhaps this could be a great way for many people to express that sense.
One study notes that the benefits are more than just physical. For some, gardening helps with a mind-body-spirit connection. For example, a 100-year-old gardener wrote, “All my life the garden has been a great teacher in everything I cherish. It is the greatest example of life and death and renewal and rhythms.” It seems to be one thing that can help us to understand the different phases of life and the transitions therein.
What about for children? Is there a benefit to playing in the dirt? One study notes that children who are involved with gardening report a benefit to their self-esteem and a reduction in stress. I have a sneaking suspicion that all children could use a stress reliever these days.
Now, if you are more partial to hiking in the dirt rather than playing in the dirt, you are also in luck! The best part about hiking is that is super low cost and since we are in Utah, there are plenty of trails to hike that you don’t have to pay to get to. Hiking is also a two-for-one; you get to be physically active while enjoying time in nature. Spending time in nature can lead to health benefits through having contact with natural elements, getting to do physical activity outside, restoring your emotional and mental health, and being able to spend time with others you enjoy (socially distancing, of course). The physical benefits are great as well! They can be immediate (lowered blood pressure & stress levels, enhanced immune system and a better attention span) or longer term (weight loss, lower level of depression, and an increased feeling of wellness).
For children, those who regularly play in nature show more advanced motor fitness (balance, coordination and agility) and are sick less often. Hiking has also been shown to help children’s psychosocial health. Children need to be outside. In this time of COVID, it is still important for kids to be out in nature and exercising. You may have to be creative in the ways you go about it, but remember that it is worth the effort you put into making it happen. Stay safe out there! Now go dig a hole or hike a trail!
Merilee Larsen is a doctor of public health and an assistant professor in Utah Valley University’s Public and Community Health department.