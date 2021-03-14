Art museums rotate exhibits to show off their collections and give patrons a more interesting experience. That’s the template Doug Allen follows for the David O. McKay School of Education Children’s Art Gallery at Brigham Young University, but he has even more lofty goals — and he’s managing to meet them even in challenging times.
Allen, who works with the BYU ARTS Partnership, is curating an effort to display art by elementary school students on the second floor of the McKay Building. Works are chosen from schools in BYU–Public School Partnership districts: Alpine, Jordan, Nebo, Provo City and Wasatch County.
“The whole BYU ARTS Partnership strives to promote teachers as well as increase instruction for them,” Allen said. “That translates to helping students learn more, and have it cemented better in their brains. I have noticed that when they integrate dance and drama and music and visual art with other subjects, it makes them come alive.”
In the case of the McKay Building’s rotating exhibit — Allen’s goal is to offer new art from different partnership schools each year — art also gives students recognition and validation.
“We are about teaching teachers, and yet, in the building, there just really hasn’t been a lot of elementary art,” Allen said.
He said the McKay School displays notable art by high school students, selected from the high school art show in Springville and featured for about a year. Occasionally, one of these pieces is purchased. But children’s art has been neglected, Allen said, even though it’s a rich vein of connection between college and community.
“We’ve talked about this exhibit for a few years,” he said. “Finally, last year, we managed to put it in place.”
The first display featured 18 fantastical food-themed pieces selected by Allen from Provo’s Lakeview Elementary. The partnership hosted a reception at which fans of the student artists could view the pieces, socialize, and honor students’ efforts.
This year, there could be no reception. But the display, from Jordan School District’s Eastlake Elementary, still went up.
Eastlake students used paper to make Matisse-style collages, drew inspiration from Utah landforms and other habitats, created mandalas, and studied the works of Vincent Van Gogh and the structure of sunflowers. In the process, Allen said, they also sharpened perceptive skills, developed techniques, and applied creative thinking to core subjects.
In this way, the exhibit goes beyond enjoying children’s art to showing how schools can use art across curriculums. Education students walking through the McKay Building see vivid examples of arts-integrated learning, Allen said.
“It was tough getting the work out and getting the parents to sign off on it,” he said. “But we want to show ideas about what schools are doing and what’s going on in the different grade levels, with all the integrative activities they are doing. We’re just excited it is now part of the McKay School.”