Research is an important component in finding a way to combat COVID-19.
With limited testing capacity and asymptomatic infections, establishing infection rates of COVID-19 has been difficult for health officials. BYU Professor Zach Aanderud, who works in Plant and Wildlife Sciences at the university, is playing a crucial role in a study being done to provide a better understanding of true coronavirus infection rates.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality — along with researchers from BYU, Utah and Utah State — are taking extreme measures in hopes of tracking down the elusive answer. The group is monitoring wastewater flushed away from homes and businesses to see if it provides a better understanding of true coronavirus infection rates.
“I am hoping that wastewater is a metric that can detect or relate to the infection rate of coronavirus in our population,” Aanderud said. “Everyone goes to the bathroom. It’s kind of a composite metric without having to test thousands of people in a given area. This can also help with early detection. We can still see those viral genomes of the RNA that gives us an idea of what’s happening before people get sick. It will give us temporal data on trends.”
Aanderud said the preliminary data from the study will be available soon, perhaps by the end of this week.
“Ours was the first collaborative effort with the state, waste water facilities and universities participating,” he said. “People have been talking about sampling one or two wastewater facilities. We did this on a much larger scale (nine different facilities) and twice a week. It will provide the most extensive and innovative data set available. I look forward to what it is going to reveal.”
The researchers quantify the concentration of COVID-19 specific RNA in composite 24-hour wastewater samples from wastewater treatment facilities across Utah by inactivating the virus, centrifuging and filtering the wastewater, extracting RNA, and using RT-qPCR to quantify the number of COVID-19 gene copies. The method, developed by project lead Jennifer Weidhaas of the University of Utah, has already proven successful in tests on samples from communities with high infection rates, including Park City and Salt Lake County.
COVID-19 is a difficult virus to track because of its long incubation period. The method introduced by the researchers will be useful in detecting the virus in smaller geographical areas — otherwise known as sewersheds — that give more localized data than even county infection rates. It may prove to be an effective and efficient way to assess infection rates without sampling thousands of people and actually capturing the levels of asymptomatic infection.
The pilot study is continuing to move forward and is including samples from communities with relatively lower infection rates.
The researchers point out it is important to note the virus is not alive in the way they are handling the samples. Instead, they are looking at genetic materials to detect infection rates and how they vary across the state.
This method of testing could be crucial for tracking virus hotspots and offer daily updates on localized viral infection rates. The data will be published to be shared with other states.
Aanderud is a microbial ecologist and an environmental microbiologist whose previous studies have been with bacteria and fungi in wastewater and lake systems. He has done research with wastewater treatment plants, determining how the bacteria and fungi can impact the water system. His research has also included finding ways to convert wastewater materials into energy.
“It’s really my first foray into viral testing, but the methodology we are using is similar to my previous work,” he said.