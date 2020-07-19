When Brigham Young University advertising student Connor Dean first heard about Dr. Scott Warren, an Arizona State University professor, being charged for “harboring illegal people” at the border, he was confused by the backlash Warren received for his actions.
“To me, it was a modern-day Good Samaritan story of a man choosing to go against prejudice to help save another life,” Dean said. “I began to think, ‘What would I do in the situation? What is right, and what is wrong? What is the greater commandment as children of God, to love one another or to love the law of the land?’ “
Quickly, Dean’s personal reflections morphed into an advertising project titled “Your Decisions Write Our Stories.” The video — branded with the Los Angeles Times — tells the story of the wife of a border patrol officer who stumbles upon a young boy and his pregnant mother as they attempt to cross the border near the couple’s home.
The student team wanted to promote more understanding for illegal immigration and encourage a different way of thinking about immigrants coming into the United States.
“Instead of being passive about topics that might make us uncomfortable, such as illegal immigration, we can make a conscious effort to develop empathy for others and to see them as human beings with valid life experiences,” Dean said.
The students also hoped to convey a message about the importance of finding truth, even when that truth can be difficult to hear. The words that appear at the end of the commercial, “your decisions write our stories,” are a reflection on the relationship between what one believes to be true and how that can affect decision making.
“We make decisions based on what we believe ‘truth’ is,” he said. “Paradoxically, in today’s world, truth is harder to find, even though there are more news stations, search engines and resources than ever before. We won’t discover truth if we rely solely on our own experiences to perceive the world because people everywhere have extremely different circumstances and realities that we cannot comprehend.”
Ultimately, “Your Decisions Write Our Stories” sought to bring empathy, not based in political views, but rather real people and stories.
“I hope that people can watch this story and form opinions not based on political affiliation or preconceived notions, but on seeing and hearing the stories of other people, especially those who are marginalized,” Dean said. “I hope we can become better at not simply accepting the truths that are portrayed to us by our own culture, but that we can put in the work to recognize the experiences of humanity everywhere.”
“Your Decisions Write Our Stories” earned several awards, including the Gold Cube from the Art Directors Club for The One Club for Creativity, the Gold Award from The International Andy Awards, Gold recognition from the Telly Award, and Best in Show from the Utah AAF.
