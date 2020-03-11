A new Eagle Mountain elementary school is one step closer to having its own name and mascot.
The Alpine School District Board of Education heard a presentation on three potential names for the new school. Superintendent Samuel Jarman introduced Joel Miller as the new principal of the school which, until this point, has been known as New School Elementary.
Miller established a naming committee for the new elementary school earlier this year with the help of the school’s parent-teacher association president and FCC chair. The three nominated individuals showed interest in participating on the committee but had not been involved in a naming committee in the past.
The committee first met on Feb. 21 to review district policy and procedures, set guidelines and create a survey in two formats, Miller said. The school district, for example, tries to avoid naming schools after people, cities or neighborhoods.
In that initial meeting, the committee created a Google Form survey for the community and a paper ballot for students. The survey allowed the community — including students and teachers — to write in their ideal school name and mascot. The committee received over 300 submissions.
The committee met again on March 4 to go through responses.
“We had to clean up the survey a bit because there were a lot of similar names,” Miller said.
During the meeting in early March, the committee eliminated similar responses as well as submissions that were similar to already-established schools and mascots in the district. Committee members then narrowed the number of submitted names and mascots to six before creating an updated survey.
The committee created a rank with the six remaining names and asked patrons to select which school names they prefer in order from favorite to least favorite. They received 245 responses.
Most recently, the naming committee met before the board of education meeting Tuesday to analyze the responses to the latest survey. Members of the committee narrowed down the six potential names to three.
“Some of the things we wanted to consider when building a school and naming the school, we wanted to reflect the values of the school’s community,” he said.
When narrowing down the list of potential names, the committee members considered how it would affect the identity of the school, the culture surrounding the community and a mascot.
The committee presented the three names to the board of education. Alongside the final submissions, Miller shared a number of honorable mentions, including Antarctica Elementary School, Unicorn Elementary School and Kris Kringle Elementary School.
Miller shared the three names in alphabetical order: Mountain Side Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary and Sunrise Peak Elementary. Each of the three names, he said, are representative of the community and offer an inspiring message for the students. The school’s parent-teacher association reported they approved of all three names.
With that, Miller also announced a coyote as the proposed mascot. Coyotes, Miller said, are known to run in packs. Miller said he hopes the school’s students, staff and teachers feel like they’re a part of a pack or family.
The school has already established the elementary school's colors as red, grey and white.
Board members continued the discussion until their next meeting on March 31 at 6 p.m.