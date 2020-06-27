Kate Burton used to dislike school, both in high school and college, but a different perspective has brought the Utah Valley University student a change of heart. “I have absolutely loved going back to school,” she said.
“I didn’t expect that,” she said. “Now being older, I feel I have life experience and more maturity, time management skills and people skills. I love the college experience being older.”
A single mother of two boys, she went back to school to learn more about film and editing to be able to create a YouTube channel to educate new parents. She is studying digital media at UVU, planning on earning a certificate of proficiency.
“I started in the baby industry when I had my first son,” she said. She had been working in retail, teaching parents how to choose and use various products in their new roles. She had also trained employees so they could help the customers.
“When I got a divorce, I needed a career and the baby industry was basically what I knew,” she said. “I wanted to be able to educate parents directly to support them as new parents. Nobody knows what they are doing when they are pregnant. I want to be able to help them figure out what to buy and have them feel like they have some support and that they are not alone.” She currently uses Instagram at kates_haus.
With the knowledge and the interest in sharing it, she needed to learn how to present it to the new parents, so she came to UVU to learn the technology side with digital media.
Knowing her goal makes her studies easier, she said.
“I am very focused,” she said. “It does make it a little easier to learn when I know where to focus my energy.”
That doesn’t mean that everything has been easy for her.
“What encouraged me to branch out on my own was needing to find a way to support my kids,” she said. “I feel like that has been the biggest hurdle and struggle. But I am very fortunate to be living with my parents. My family is a huge support to my kids. I know they have benefited from that stability.”
At two separate times she was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder, each one a significant hurdle to learning.
After high school, she started at then-UVSC, studying photography and business. She stopped her studies to focus on being a full-time mom, but has returned now that her boys are older.
She initially chose the school because it was close to her home and tuition was reasonable. Today, she has more reasons to love it.
“I really like UVU because they cater well to abnormal or older students and they have a lot of evening classes,” she said. “I feel like the school is good to support me.”
UVU’s Women’s Success Center has been a part of that support system.
“I did a program with them about managing my transitions,” she said. “My counselor guided me with starting back to school. It is really nice to support and help with unique needs. It is a place to get my questions answered without feeling stupid.”
Having faced challenges herself, she offered some advice to those considering their higher education experience.
“Just look at your options,” she said. “Find out the programs you might be interested in. Focus on one thing at a time and start slow. Take the first step, whether it is one class or just to apply. Taking the first step can help you open up opportunities and make it much less scary. For anyone trying to decide whether or not to stay in school – just try something different. It is never too late to change tracks, switch it up and find something you are passionate about.”
Women like Burton are encouraged to take advantage of the Women’s Success Center. The center offers women the support and resources they need to complete their degree and gain the confidence, opportunity, and knowledge that come with a diploma. UVU is dedicated to providing higher education opportunities to all who seek them, especially to women. Those who wish information may visit uvu.edu/wsc.