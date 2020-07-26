A Utah Valley University student’s chosen field of study has taught her to appreciate roots and work hard to see results, especially through COVID-19. Kaija (KIE-ya) Nielsen says the same lessons apply to entering or re-entering the job market.
“Don’t limit yourself to the jobs that are, but think about the jobs that could be,” she said. “Aim for the job that you are going to create. There really is no limit except for the limit you put on yourself.”
The botany major plans on graduating next fall. She knew from the start that UVU was the school for her, and it was the only one she applied to. She and two siblings currently attend; the other two have not yet reached college age. Family members have seen many colleges and universities as they have lived in numerous places around the country when their father traveled to build pipe organs.
“I liked the location and opportunities they had at UVU,” she said. “I originally wanted to go into biotechnology.”
She attended a year, then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway. She returned from the mission sooner than expected due to a serious illness. When she recovered, she came back to UVU and changed her major to botany.
“I spent a lot of time in the greenhouse,” she said. “That gave me a thirst for that kind of environment. I grew up with lots of land around. We were always outside getting our hands dirty. I love the outdoors, and I love native plants. That is my fascination. I am really passionate about it. I love that UVU has a native plant garden.
“Being involved with that, the sustainability committee and community garden committee have been really rewarding. They are trying to bring more attention and exposure to what it is that we are fighting for.”
After graduation, one of her short-term goals is to work in a land preservation and native plant greenhouse. She would eventually like to go into forestry and one day own her own greenhouse. She would like to live in the Midwestern United States and then move to New Zealand, in order to do field research.
She is open to change in her life and works to be flexible to meet changes as they come.
“Sometimes our initial dreams and desires aren’t really dreams and desires, just something we thought about,” she said. “We learn and discover ourselves. When we find the things we are truly passionate about, we can truly study and appreciate those things. It is fine to not know what you want to do.
“Sometimes the best thing to do is continue, work with what you have been given with your talents and abilities and passions. Take the qualities that you excel in and bring those to the table.”
She has developed that philosophy not because she has not had challenges, but because she has had them.
“Being a missionary in a foreign country, getting sick and coming home early was really difficult for me,” she said. “I struggled with that. It hurt me a lot. What I wanted to do was to have an impact on people and inspire them to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.”
She moved to Idaho and ended up suffering some relationship abuse, after which she decided to return to UVU and continue her education.
“It wasn’t easy, but I am slowly improving,” she said. “Every day I focus on things I love and what brings me happiness. It helps you be resilient.”
Despite challenges including the ones mentioned, she tries to focus on the positive.
“I have also had a really beautiful life, including a poetic childhood and supporting, loving people on my side,” she said.
Finding the positive is also an important focus for education, she said.
“It should be your decision what you study. Do something you love or are passionate about, even experience something new to find that passion. I would encourage others to seek what it is that they really desire.”
