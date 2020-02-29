Orem resident Ada Wilson currently serves on the Alpine School District Board of Education. She is the mother of eight children and the grandmother of 13.
“That’s incredible! Are you sure?” I asked. Yes, my daughter-in-law affirmed, our little 2-month-old granddaughter has a favorite book!
I watched in astonishment as she laid baby Piper out on the floor, arms and legs gyrating randomly. As soon as her dad, my son, began to read to her from a colorful book, her whole body language showed that she was paying rapt attention as her father’s deep and familiar voice recited the book. He no longer had to read from the pages, for little Piper has heard this book over and over and over again. And, apparently, it is her favorite!
Annoying as it may be when our children request the same book or activity for the umpteenth time, something important is taking place in their brains. New experiences and the act of repeating them promotes the explosive development of electronic neural pathways between brain cells. With each repetition of stimuli, the neural connections are strengthened. These connections form an essential framework for additional learning.
Orem parents Steven and Jenny Kuhni say their three young children definitely tend to like a few favorite books that change over time as they mature. They have loved the “Arthur” and “Magic School Bus” series, as well as character favorites like “Barbie” and “Pinkalicious.” Recently, their oldest daughter has been fascinated with encyclopedic books and they have become a part of her bedtime ritual.
Everyday repeated interactions, particularly with babies, are so important! Daily routines of bathing, clothing, changing diapers and eating are all opportunities to interact with our children — repeated talk, touch and movement. The repeated action could be a book, a goodnight ritual, a game, or a silly rhyme that makes you both laugh. Literacy experts suggest that we begin reading to our children at least ten minutes each day, even to tiny ones.
Through repeated sensory activities, a child’s brain can be prewired for literacy success long before he or she attends school. Once learning to read begins, repetition continues to be a key factor. Michelle Stephenson, director of K-6 Literacy in the Alpine School District, explains, “Repetition is an essential part of children learning how to read. It helps improve speed, increases confidence and helps children master new skills.”
Additional benefits to repeated learning activities include a deep sense of bonding and deeper levels of comprehension and imagination. Whether it be with mom or dad, grandparents or another caregiver, repeated positive interactions result in feelings of security, the key to developing a sense of self and safety, which are foundational for further learning. Each time we read a book can also be an opportunity to explore new words, deepen comprehension and have imaginative fun!
“Repetition is the mother of learning, the father of action, which makes it the architect of accomplishment,” says American author and motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar.
This is true for adults as well as children. Whether you are learning to talk or read, ride a bicycle or crochet a sweater, repetition is the great teacher. Through many attempts — and failures — practice begets success and soon you find that you have acquired a new skill! We can model learning through repetition to our children as we pick up new hobbies and skills throughout our lives.
For great suggestions on how we can incorporate the super power of repetition in the development of the children we love, Michelle Stephenson recommends these websites:
- “Helping Your Child Become a Reader” (US Dept of Education)
- https://www2.ed.gov/parents/academic/help/reader/index.html
- “Let’s Do It Again…and Again” (Reading Brightstart – Nemours Foundation)
- http://readingbrightstart.org/articles-for-parents/lets-repetition-important-learning/