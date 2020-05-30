If you are like most moms and dads, evenings are NOT your prime time. After the demands of a long day, putting your child to bed can seem like an impossible feat, especially if that child is wound up and over-stimulated by computer use, TV-watching, online gaming, caffeine or any combination of these! Too easily, your child’s day can end with a series of threats, loud and angry voices, and a distinct impression that “Mom and Dad would be happier if I were not around”—a heartbreaking conclusion we certainly did not intend!
If you could do just one thing to totally change the dynamic of toxic bedtimes, you might begin with a commitment to read to your child for a minimum of ten minutes every night. Your ideal routine (see verywellfamily.com) may include the necessary elements of bathing, PJs, and teeth brushing, but there is something uniquely bonding about story time. The unspoken, yet deeply felt, “knowing” that you set apart time to be together is the beginning of that connection. Being physically close and entering another world together continue the magic!
I spoke with children’s librarian Molly Cluff at the Orem Public Library about what we can do to maximize the impact of bedtime reading with our young children. I could immediately tell that this was one of her passions! Here are her suggestions:
Snuggle!
- Find a cozy spot to read together. The human touch is relaxing and healing to child and parent.
Allow your child to choose.
- Research has shown that enthusiasm for reading increases dramatically with the opportunity to choose what is read. As a parent, you may want to exercise a bit of control by creating a selection of bedtime books from which to choose. Some parents do a tradeoff — “You pick one and I’ll pick one.”
Create memories together.
- While the goal of a bedtime routine is to help your child willingly and independently go to sleep, this is also a chance to have fun. You may want to read something silly and adventurous — my daughter Suzanne loved a good Bill Peet story — followed by a more low-key book.
Include books that have a calming effect.
- Be sure to include books that your child is very familiar with — the predictability is empowering and satisfying. For example, lyrical and repetitive texts, such as “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown, which pleasingly roll off the tongue are especially effective. Choose books that end beautifully — storylines about preparing to sleep or about the parent-child relationship are special favorites. The very best books evoke a hug at the end! My grandson Forrest loves “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell.
Make adjustments for the age of your children.
- As children mature, they not only get too big for your lap, but they also enjoy more independence. While they may be able to read on their own, don’t underestimate the need they still have for connection. Easing into simple chapter books read in nightly installments together can be very fun. Our children have fond memories of “Treasure Island,” “The Hobbit,” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.” And, believe it or not, picture books are still a favorite! You may even recruit your older children to do some of the reading with you for their younger siblings.
For parents who cannot afford to purchase a collection of books, Cluff, of course, suggests the frequent use of your public library.
“Librarians are well equipped to help parents find books about particular topics that interest their children,” she said. “Children’s books, particularly in the non-fiction areas, have improved dramatically in the last ten years! And, if a child is experiencing challenging transitions — like a new baby, a move to a new home, or even a pandemic — we know how to find books that can help them process these life changes.”
Alternatively, parents on a budget may want to consider using book purchases as a way to reward their children for work well done, holiday gifts, a goal to save their pennies towards.
For a deep dive into the topic of bedtime stories, Cluff suggests reading the book “The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction” by Megan Cox Gurdon. Just as each child is unique, each family bedtime dynamic will be different. Experiment with what will work for you and your child. You will likely find that many sleep problems will vanish. Both parents should take advantage of this wonderful “enchanted hour” before bedtime. Sweet dreams are much more likely with a feel-good story planted in your child’s sleepy head!
Ada Wilson is a volunteer with Women United, an official affiliate of United Way of Utah County, and member of the Alpine School District Board of Education.
Molly Cluff Molly is a native of Orem and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English. She has a passion for connecting literature with families and is the children’s librarian at Orem Public Library.
The Orem Public Library, like most public places, is currently limiting the number of patrons they serve in the building at one time, but they have many online services and add-ons. Go to oremlibrary.org to register for a time to come to the library, have a “Choose Your Own Adventure” experience, access Utah’s online book collection, and much more!