Chairs are empty, desks are bare, and classrooms are deafeningly silent; yet, I’ve never felt my job description as an educator and a parent expand more. We are strangely united in adapting to our new roles while following the social distancing guidelines. Together we are putting into action the truth that the philosopher Erasmus declared centuries ago, “Prevention is better than cure.”
This is even more true as we anxiously await a pandemic cure. So how can we as parents apply this same prevention prescription to our child’s literacy development? Though there’s not a “one size fits all” solution, thanks to years of research, we now know a great deal more about preventative measures and cures for the reading difficulties that emerging readers face.
Why the ‘He will learn to read when he’s ready!’ advice can be detrimental
The National Institutes of Health’s warning is clear, “The longer help is delayed, the harder it is for a child to catch up. If help is given in fourth grade, rather than in late kindergarten, it takes four times as long to improve the same skills by the same amount.”
Encouragingly the reverse is true as NHI’s research reports, “95% of poor readers can be brought up to grade-level if they receive effective help early. The window of opportunity is during kindergarten and first grade.“ Teachers will come and go, but you are your child’s constant. This makes you his most crucial advocate. Consider just a few ways you can proactively advocate for your child in his literacy journey. Then if or when troubles arise, you can take action.
Advocating pre-kindergarten
You are your child’s first teacher. It’s no secret that the earlier and the more regularly you read and talk with your child, the greater the advantage your child has of developing the oral language and phonological awareness skills that are necessary to prepare him for independent reading.
Children without access to early education may enter school as many as two years behind and may never catch up. Consider finding a preschool program that is right for you and your child. If this is not feasible, take advantage of the no-cost state-sponsored online UPSTART program. The average Waterford UPSTART graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level and maintains those gains for years to come.
Familiarize yourself with the knowledge and skills necessary for kindergarten readiness. Visit https://schools.utah.gov/curr/kindergarten and click on “Kindergarten Here We Come!” Teach your child such skills as orally isolating the first sounds in words and knowing that the letters of the alphabet have specific sounds.
Advocating kindergarten through 1st grade
During this crucial window, students gain essential skills such as letter-sound relationships, segmenting sounds (writing), blending letters (reading), and fluent sight word recognition.
Pay close attention to your child’s results on state-required screening tests, which are designed to identify potential areas of concern. Follow their recommendations, which help overcome deficiencies.
A well-trained educator who offers targeted small group intervention is essential for a struggling student. Ask your child’s teacher vital questions such as: What interventions will he be receiving and how often? What is the goal? By when should he reach this goal? How can I best support him in achieving this goal? A parent/teacher united front gives your child his best chance at progress.
If you notice your child doesn’t seem to be making expected growth, reach out to your school’s intervention support team consisting of school administrators, psychologists and literacy experts. More minds working together offer more solutions.
Finally, rule out whether hearing or vision loss may be contributing to your child’s reading difficulties. Though schools offer basic screenings, your child may require a more comprehensive exam to identify a physical roadblock to reading success.
A quote by Albert Einstein helps reframe our current reality: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” I believe one added benefit from our social distancing is our increased role in our child’s education. May it propel us forward in our commitment to proactive advocacy for all our children.
Carisa Hoopes has been a classroom teacher, reading recovery instructor, and instructional coach for 15 years in Alpine School District.