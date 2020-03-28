As schools across Utah are shut down, many parents are finding themselves in the unfamiliar role of “teacher.”
For many parents, this new responsibility is both daunting and stressful — and would be, even without the added pressure of isolation and home quarantine!
As the founder of a private school — and as a parent myself — I can tell you with confidence that you are not expected to become a superstar teacher overnight ... so take some of that pressure off.
Your role is to support any at-home materials your child’s school may have provided and to help provide a reasonably enriching environment for your child at home.
Still sound daunting? Here are some tips to help (realistically) manage home schooling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Let your child complete schoolwork autonomously
If you’re used to re-teaching lessons as you hover over your child’s homework, it’s time to give you — and your child — a much-needed break. The work your child is completing most likely includes reviewing a lot of concepts they have already learned at school. Let them take ownership of their work by completing as much schoolwork as possible on their own.
Instead of providing answers or sitting down with them to help them finish, ask questions to stimulate their memory. Remember, your child’s teacher doesn’t sit next to them and guide their review worksheets line by line; they are simply there to help direct their thought processes when needed.
Stick with what you know
No one is expecting you to become a math wizard or science genius overnight. You’re not a teacher in charge of developing a challenging, well-rounded curriculum — you’re a parent creating a positive, enriching environment for your child. Instead of stressing about a complicated color-coded curriculum schedule, stick with what you know, even if that’s laundry, cooking or gardening.
At Kids Village, our students complete an educational curriculum, but they also rotate between 12 workshops that teach life skills. There’s more to becoming a contributing member of society than math and English. Take this time to help your child explore passions and learn something new!
Talk it through
The difference between a chore and a learning experience is the conversation. When you engage your child in “real life” learning (like cooking or doing laundry), talk about why you’re doing it a certain way, what to look for, and why it works. Let your child participate hands-on (and let them do more than you actually think they can do — they’re bound to surprise you).
Let your child teach you
One of the best ways for students to review what they’ve learned is to ask them to teach it to you. Ask questions — and don’t be afraid to play dumb. “Your worksheet is asking for the past tense of stop ... What does ‘past tense’ mean again?”
Make reading a home school cornerstone
When in doubt, read. Reading is the easiest — and, arguably, the most beneficial — activity you can do with your child. Read to your child, let your child read to you, let your child read on her own, or look up YouTube videos of people reading books.
As an extra tip, letting your child pick the books is always best. They’ll be more interested in the content, will “stick with it” longer, and will take in the information more successfully.
Don’t stress
Finally, don’t stress. If you or your child aren’t in the mood to teach or learn, push pause, and switch to a different activity. No positive learning will happen if you and your child are both too frustrated to think straight.
Ann Whittaker is the founder and president of award-winning Kids Village private school in Orem. Kids Village has been named Best of State in the Private Preschool and Early Childhood Educator categories for five years in a row. Ann has been awarded the Arthur V. Watkins Award for Businesswoman of The Year by the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce in 2008 and has recently been asked to head the new Qualtrics Cloud Village STEM-focused childcare facility.