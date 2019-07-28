EveryDay Strong believes that our children’s success is a community effort.
It is not just the parents that can have the biggest impact. Rather, it is the interactions children have with adults in various roles that can make the biggest difference in our child’s well-being.
Rhonda Bromley, an Alpine School District educator and administrator for 28 years, has experienced the difference a community can make in a child’s life when we work together to foster safety, connection, and confidence.
“It’s important to recognize and respect the different roles that we have,” she said. “We all play a role in this, but (we have to) respect the fact that the role a parent plays is different from the role a teacher plays and that’s different from the role a counselor, or neighbor or coach plays.”
Each adult in the community has the opportunity to interact with our child in the various settings they are in. A coach can interact with them in team and competitive environments. Our teachers can engage with them academically and with their peers. Our bus drivers witness them every day before and after school. The list can go on and on.
Despite this, it seems we can sometimes get caught up in our own role and miss the opportunities to collaborate with the other adults our children interact with.
“It’s important to recognize those differences and respect each other’s differences,” Bromley said. “We have to work together because we all have the same goal; that’s to help the student be successful academically, emotionally and socially, in all aspects. The more we can communicate with each other about the student the better.”
Not only does safety, connection and confidence go for just children, but with the adults as well. It is important to foster a community where it is safe for parents to approach a teacher about concerns, and for teachers to approach parents about issues they’re witnessing. By fostering safety, connection and confidence in each other as adults, we can more efficiently help our struggling children.
“Gone are the days where parent’s only interaction with teachers is at parent-teacher night. We can constantly be communicating electronically and be in touch with the other adults our children interact with to better help our children,” Bromley said.
While communicating with the other adults in our child’s life may seem like a daunting task, we can overcome by making simple goals each day. It can be as simple as letting their teacher know you appreciate them and their efforts. Through this, we eliminate the lines that separate us as adults and come together as one team working toward the same goal: to help the children in our lives feel safe, connected and confident.