The Provo City School District approved an interlocal agreement between the district and Provo City Redevelopment Agency during a meeting Tuesday.
Provo City Redevelopment Agency requested the interlocal agreement with the Provo City School District for the newly created Provo Medical School Community Reinvestment Project area, some housing changes and upgrades to a city golf course.
The total cumulative tax increment to be paid to project developers is set at 70% participation over 12 years with a set maximum amount of $4,498,911, with the deferment of funds ceasing at whichever event occurs first, district business administrator Stefanie Bryant said.
This does not mean 70% of property taxes will be redirected to the Redevelopment Agency, however. Rather, she said, 70% of the difference between the tax revenue provided to the school district through property tax after 2020 will be allocated to the developer. The district will continue to collect 30% of the difference until 2032.
Currently, the project area has a taxable value of about $3,421,500, which generates around $26,000 in tax revenue for the district, according to the proposal documents.
At the end of the tax increment period, taxes are estimated to be about $685,000, annually. New tax collections for the 12-year period are estimated to be around $80,000 in the first year to $200,000 in the final year.
Bryant said interlocal agreements like this are meant to entice developers to complete projects within certain jurisdictions to help boost the area’s economy and provide jobs.
“The theory is if that tax increment is provided to the developer for a set period of time, written in the agreement, they will get a sort of tax break to come and build and develop within our economy,” she said.
The interlocal agreement will go into effect for the 2021 tax year and occur through 2032 as long as the deferred funds remain within the maximum amount.
The district allows for a one-year buffer to allow for the developers to begin their projects before the tax increments take effect, which Bryant said usually takes anywhere from six months to a year.
In the Provo City School District, there are guidelines to help school board members decide whether to approve the interlocal agreement or not, Bryant said.
First, the Redevelopment Agency is required to come to the district and present its proposal to the board. Provo City as well as the developers have met with the board in prior public meetings to provide details of the project area.
The district also has a maximum percent participation of 75%, meaning the agency cannot expect more than 75% of the property tax differential, and a maximum timeline of 15 years.
In the series of decisions, the Provo City School Board has the final say, but the agreement will be turned over to Utah County officials, who will oversee the implementation of the agreement as the county is the entity that collects the applicable taxes.