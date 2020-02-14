A Springville student is in custody after that student allegedly made threats of violence that were expected to be carried out next week at Springville Junior High School.
The student was taken into custody late Thursday evening.
Springville patrol officers and the school's resource officer worked with the Springville Junior High School's administration to secure the student in question. The following morning, Springville officials planned to have a higher police presence for the junior high school.
Springville Junior High School emailed parents and guardians, saying the school’s administration learned of the threat made by the student Thursday evening and immediately contacted law enforcement who investigated and addressed the situation.
In the email, the school also reported to parents that the student involved would not be attending classes.
“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of Springville Police Department who work hard to keep our community and schools safe,” school administrators wrote in the statement.
In the coming days, the Nebo School District will be meeting to discuss preventative measures and procedures that are already in place, according to the district’s community relations specialist Lana Hiskey.