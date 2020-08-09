A new school year is almost upon us, which is usually an exciting time and I hope it still is for the thousands of students getting ready to return.
I also realize that because of the uniqueness of the circumstances, there is an uncertainty and even controversy surrounding going back to school.
Many people want school to be back to normal just as it always has been. Others think it’s too early, with the pandemic still going strong, and that teaching should be done remotely in order to protect the kids, school personnel and all of their families. Still others think there should be a combination of the two, to decrease the time that kids spend in a building with hundreds of other people and to decrease the number of students together at one time to better be able to socially distance.
Whichever way we end up doing school, there is one thing I know. Teachers will step up to provide the best education possible for students. I am an elementary school teacher, and I also have five children who have gone to (and are still going to) public schools in Utah Valley. While I can’t speak for every teacher out there, I know that, in general, people wouldn’t choose this profession unless they enjoy a challenge and are accustomed to working hard. That’s what teaching is.
When we suddenly began teaching from home last spring, I found that my daughters’ teachers rose to the occasion, providing an exemplary education for them while working from home. This isn’t easy. As teachers, we are accustomed to teaching in person. Many of us have been doing that for a couple of decades or more. We’ve got that down.
But, teaching 30 or more different students remotely is a challenge. Learning to use new technologies, getting hold of every student, watching progress each day, creating engaging learning opportunities that can be experienced through an electronic device — it’s not easy. But it worked.
To the high school teachers of my daughters who had two days to get online and begin teaching them remotely last spring, I thank you! I saw how hard you were working. You may have had your pajamas on while doing it, but you put in many hours each day to ensure my daughters received a stellar education.
Whatever happens this school year, let’s work together to keep each other safe, healthy and educated. It will take all of us. As for me and my fellow teachers, in between sharpening pencils, dusting off hall passes, getting out our favorite books and arranging desks in a social-distancing manner, we will be planning ways for students to learn and to love learning, no matter where or how we go to school.