Travis Hatch is a math teacher at Payson Junior High.
His job just got a lot easier.
Hatch is one of many teachers in the Nebo School District to receive a grant through the Nebo Education Foundation and he put that money to good use.
“We are very grateful for the Nebo Education Foundation Grant that will help us purchase classroom calculators," he said. “Scientific calculators are an essential tool for junior high math students, and having a classroom set greatly helps us efficiently provide students access to this tool. Having a class set of calculators helps us teach students how to use the various functions of the calculators such as data analysis, for example.”
The popularity of smart phones can be a distraction in the classroom. Hatch said a calculator can help alleviate that problem.
“Having a class set of calculators also helps with class management as students can use the calculator instead of using other devices that can easily distract students,” he said. “The calculators that will be purchased with this grant will benefit six math teachers at the junior high and over 1,000 students that we teach.”
Most of the grants are under $1000 and the board meets every month. Nebo Communications and Community Relations Administrator Lana Hiskey said the total amount of each grant varies from month to month. Some months there are 10 grants awarded and other months twice that amount.
East Meadows Elementary teachers Lori Kofoed and Tricia Peterson will be using a grant to purchase flexible seating options for their classrooms.
“Flexible seating gives students a choice and helps promote community and collaboration,” Kofoed said. “My goal is to enhance the educational environment and improve the learning process for my students. I am so excited to teach with flexible seating in place. I felt like it was Christmas when I received the grant."
Nebo School District Fine Arts Specialist Julie Christofferson will be using a grant, along with matching funds from schools, to purchase slightly used rental instruments from local music vendors.
“Often students on fee waivers have very little choice as to what instrument they can play, inasmuch as school and district purchases are limited in budget and can only cover the larger big ticket instruments such as tubas, percussion, string basses, cellos, tenor and bari saxophones etc., that are out of reach for individual students to rent from a store,” Christofferson said. “Students often have to choose one of those big school owned instruments to play when most of the students rent smaller, more common instruments from music stores.
“With these instruments, teachers will be able to check out instruments to use each year for students to be able to choose an instrument they really would like to learn to play. This is a win-win for everyone involved. Due to the generous support of the Nebo Foundation many underprivileged students will be able to learn to play the instrument they had always hoped to learn to play."
Misty Rindlisbacher is a librarian at Santaquin Elementary. She said two of the most popular subjects with elementary school children are dinosaurs and sports. The grant she received will help to purchase more of those kinds of books. Robin Wheatley of Orchard Elementary and Penny McEntire of Canyon Elementary will also be using a grant to purchase new books for students.
“We are thrilled to use these funds to add lower-level books to our take-home library,” McEntire said. “Next year, our pre-school class will be taking home a book each night to read with their families. With the funds from this grant, we will be able to offer a wider selection for these students to choose from.”
The Nebo Education Foundation is composed of 20 volunteer board members who live in cities serviced by Nebo School District. Board members meet each month to review and award grant requests, consider fund-raising avenues and other items that advance the educational opportunities for Nebo School District students. Many of the donations received are for selected projects, yet a substantial amount is available for the greatest need.
One fund-raising effort by the foundation is the annual "Green Fever" golf tournament that helps fund these various grants throughout the year. It is planned for Monday, Aug. 31 and spots are still available for afternoon teams and hole sponsorships.
Anyone interested in the Nebo Education Foundation or who wishes to make a donation for education is encouraged to contact Lana Hiskey by email lana.hiskey@nebo.edu (link sends e-mail), by phone 801-354-7400, or mail at 350 South Main, Spanish Fork, UT 84660.