I have been asked to share the following information. I will write it exactly as it was sent to me.
The National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research, which funds the, Collaborative on Health Reform and Independent Living is looking for adults with disabilities to complete an online survey about health insurance and health care services.
Whether you have private insurance, insurance from an employer, TRICARE, Medicaid, Medicare or no insurance, please fill out the survey. The 2019 National Survey on Health and Disability can be found at https://tinyurl.com/NSHD2019.
The survey is for adults, 18 and over, with any type of disability, chronic illness, disease, mental or physical health condition are encouraged to participate. The survey should take about 20 minutes so be prepared to have enough time. The responses will be anonymous.
Whether or not you complete the survey, you can choose to enter a drawing to win one of 10 $100 gift cards. If you prefer to take the survey over the phone or have questions about participating, please call toll free (855)556-6328 (Voice/TTY) or email healthsurvey@ku.edu.
This survey was first posted in 2018 and is being posted for a second time this year. If you completed a survey in 2018, input is still welcome.